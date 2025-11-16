New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was reportedly critically injured in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan on early Sunday morning and is currently hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital, according to police and sources, The New York Post reported. The incident occurred around 2 am on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. Police have not officially confirmed Boyd as the victim, but sources identified him as the NFL player to the news outlet. New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was reportedly critically injured in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan.(@kris23db/X)

Boys reportedly shot in the abdomen

Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside Sei Less restaurant following a dispute that turned violent, with law enforcement sources telling The Post that the gunmen fired two shots. The shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV, though witnesses were uncooperative with police.

Boyd lapsed in and out of consciousness before being rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in critical but stable condition. Authorities have made no arrests, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Boyd joined the Jets earlier this year

Boyd, a 5-11 defensive back for the Jets, joined the team this year after originally entering the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2019 season. Over his career, he has also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and teh Houston Texans. Currently, Boyd is listed on the Jets' injured reserve. The team was not on the field today following their Thursday night loss to the New England Patriots.