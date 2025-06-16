'Same shii': Ja Morant's first reaction to the Memphis Grizzlies trading Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the Desmond Bane trade, calling it ‘tough’ Desmond Bane's friendship with Ja Morant extends off the court despite the former's trade to Orlando.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic on Sunday morning, and Morant doesn't seem very happy about it. Anyway, he wished his now former teammate the best for the future and asked him to ‘go be great’.

“Same shii gang. Shii tough but we (locked) forever. Go be great brudda,” Morant wrote in his Instagram story along with a photo with Desmond Bane.

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant became the Memphis Grizzlies' most dynamic backcourt duo because their dramatically different playing styles meshed well together. While Morant was one of the league's most dynamic guards when getting to the basket, Bane has been one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters.

Now, the partnership has broken, and Bane heads to Orlando for his future. But Ja Morant has surely indicated that the trade wouldn't affect the duo’s friendship off the court as they navigate life on it without each other.

The Desmond Bane trade

With the NBA off-season underway for all franchises except the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to trade Desmond Bane for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. The Grizzlies also get a first-round pick swap and four unprotected first-round picks for Bane. This is the first major off-season trade for the NBA sides this year.

For Memphis, the inclusion of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony adds some much-needed depth to the backcourt. As per Sports Illustrated, the Grizzlies get the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA draft in the trade. The side will also have a 2026 first-round pick with swap rights from either the Washington Wizards or the Phoenix Suns. They also get Orlando's 2028 and 2030 unprotected first-round draft picks and a lightly protected 2029 first-round draft pick swap.