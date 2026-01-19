Sean Payton: 'Work begins tonight' f

One day after the Denver Broncos' bittersweet victory that advanced them into the AFC Championship Game, head coach Sean Payton remained optimistic for the road ahead.

Following Saturday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, Payton returned to the postgame podium to announce that quarterback Bo Nix had a broken right ankle that would end his season.

When the Broncos take the field Sunday at home for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl, Jarrett Stidham will be at quarterback. Stidham, a former fourth- round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2019, has not thrown a pass in two seasons and has just four career NFL starts.

The Broncos won't feel as if they are at a disadvantage over the next week.

"I know how McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Vegas ," Payton said of Stidham. "Then I know reports on how he played, and then we saw him play real time. But ultimately ... it's our three years here. In our three years, watching him day in and day out that you guys don't have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment."

Nix has been the centerpiece of the Broncos' revival, from just one playoff appearance and no postseason wins in nine seasons to the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season with a 14-3 record. Nix completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his second NFL season.

Payton, though, was not about to rule out his team's chances next weekend, citing multiple examples of backup quarterbacks delivering success.

"Historically speaking, all bets weren't off with Hostetler," Payton said. "They weren't off in Philly . We lost Brees midseason against the Rams, and Bridgewater won five in a row.

"All bets can be off. They weren't off for Houston this year when Mills came in. I don't know if he lost a game. ... The plan always has to be built around the type and the skill set of the players you're playing with. So are there certain things that Bo does differently than Stiddy? Absolutely. That's where the work begins tonight."

Payton also gave details about how events unfolded when he went to the podium following the victory and then returned later to give the Nix news. He even broke down the final drive when Nix said his ankle was in pain.

"So he actually, technically got hurt on his third-to-last play," Payton said. "He centers the ball for us, and then as he comes over, I kind of chest bump him, jab him like, ‘Freaking A!' And he's like, ‘Careful.' I'm like, ‘You all right?' He said, ‘Yes, but it's hurting.' I said, ‘What do you got?' He said, ‘My ankle.' I said, ‘All right, you'll be fine,' and I jabbed him in the chest again. I said, ‘Just enjoy this field goal.'

The joy of the victory was interrupted when Payton returned to his office following his postgame interview session. He said the medical team, along with general manager George Paton, were in his office.

"They didn't say anything, but I knew there was something," Payton said. "We always meet after the game and discuss injuries but that was early. They said, ‘Look, there's a fracture.' showed me the X-ray. Immediately, I walked down the hall. Bo was kind of sitting outside the locker room, leaning up against the wall. His wife, his parents, family there, I think , a few others. I just asked him how he was doing, ‘Are you hanging in there?'"

The Broncos' confidence in Stidham comes from his work in practice for the past three seasons against defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's unit.

"One of great strengths is his mental aptitude and his progressions in understanding plays," Payton said. "There'd be practices where I'm looking at Vance, like getting pissed off because Stiddy is making our defense look bad. He's very accurate. He has a lot to his ball."

