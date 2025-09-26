Shaun Alexander wife: 5 key things about Valerie Alexander and their 14 kids

Shaun Alexander, the former Seattle Seahawks star, announced on Thursday that he was expecting a 14th child with wife Valerie. The couple have ten daughters and three sons, though their ninth child tragically died 70 days after being born. Shaun and Valerie Alexander have been married for 23 years now. (X/@AdamSchefter)

Speaking about becoming a father again, Alexander said, “We're just now starting to tell everybody.”

Here's what you need to know about Shaun Alexander's wife, Valerie.

5 things to know about Valerie Alexander

Shaun and Valerie Alexander married in 2002. They have been together for 23 years. Their kids are named Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope and Judea.

Valerie's maiden name is Boyd, and the 44-year-old former NFL player was reportedly a virgin before he met her.

“The first time I kissed her was at the altar after Pastor Treat said, 'You may now kiss the bride.' It was worth the wait,” Shaun shared in the book Touchdown Alexander. They dated for two years before tying the knot.

Shaun and his wife first met when Valerie arrived at a party on the first day he went to Seattle, after the Seahawks drafted him. Valerie had confessed to Shaun at the time that she did not know ‘too much’ about football.

Shaun Alexander net worth

Shaun Alexander earned $34,346,649 during his nine NFL seasons. His net worth is estimated to be around $15 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Alexander was born in Florence, Kentucky, and excelled in numerous sports, including baseball and basketball. During his last season, he was crowned as ‘Mr Football’ of Kentucky and was selected as an All-American by numerous publications.

Speaking about his plans after retirement, Shaun had said he wanted to spend more time with his family. He also spoke about an average day in his life, during a 2019 interview, where he said “From 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., I usually chat with my wife about life, sometimes about business, or sometimes about Jesus…At 5 p.m., we usually have a big family dinner. Six to 8 p.m. is typically family time, and our kids are usually being put to bed from 8 to 9 p.m. We are also currently expecting our 11th child. From 9:30 to 10:30, I'm spending time with my wife, Valerie, again.”