Simone Biles reveals shocking health scare, support pours in: ‘Almost dying wasn’t on my…'

Simone Biles disclosed a frightening health incident on Instagram, stating on Saturday that "almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card" and describing it as "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life." Simone Biles revealed a frightening health incident on Instagram, sharing her experience in the hospital. (Getty Images via AFP)

Biles, who expressed her appreciation for privacy and usually refrains from sharing such updates, posted a collection of images on her stories featuring hospital bracelets, flowers, and a bed where the gymnast had been recuperating.

The 29-year-old, who has won 11 Olympic medals, disclosed that the medical emergency occurred while her husband, Colts safety Jonathan Owens, was attending practice in Indianapolis.

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Here's what Simon Biles posted In one photograph, Biles posted an image of her arm, which seemed to display three hospital bracelets. In another, she shared a picture of her bed along with a screenshot showing a heart rate reading of 126 beats per minute.

It remains uncertain whether her health issue is connected to her heart.

“I’ve been in bed resting this week,” Biles stated on Instagram, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.”

Biles secured four medals — comprising three gold — at her latest Olympic participation in 2024 in Paris. She and Owens tied the knot in 2023.