The Los Angeles Sparks used a 16-0 fourth-quarter run to keep their WNBA playoff hopes alive and overwhelm the visiting Dallas Wings 91-77 on Sunday. Sparks get needed win against woeful Wings

Rae Burrell, one of six Los Angeles scorers in double-figures, scored 11 of her 13 points off the bench during the pivotal spurt. Burrell kicked off the surge with a 3-pointer, knocked down a second, and successfully converted an and-one as part of the blitz.

The Sparks held Dallas scoreless for 4:30, with the Wings finally stopping the bleeding on a Maddy Siegrist bucket at the 5:30 mark. By that point, however, Los Angeles had built an 18-point lead that proved insurmountable for the last-place Wings on their way to a 10th consecutive loss.

Julie Allemand led the balance Sparks attack with 21 points for her first double-figure scoring performance since posting 12 in an Aug. 15 defeat of Dallas.

Allemand shot a perfect 8 of 8 from the floor, including 3-for-3 from 3-point, and was 2 of 2 at the free-throw line. She also helped fuel the Los Angeles defense with five steals the last of which led to Burrell's and-one layup during the defining run.

Azura Stevens recorded a double-double in the win with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dearica Hamby added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Cameron Brink came off the bench to grab nine rebounds and score six points.

With the win, Los Angeles moved 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Storm for eighth place and the final spot in the WNBA postseason. Both teams play on Tuesday, with Seattle hosting Golden State and the Sparks visiting Phoenix.

Los Angeles concludes its regular season on Thursday at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

Sunday featured another standout individual performance for Dallas rookie star Paige Bueckers, who finished with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Myisha Hines-Allen posted a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Siegrist scored 13 points in the loss.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.