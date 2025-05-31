Sporting events to look out for this June

Sporting events promise challenge and hope not only for the teams competing but also for the millions of dedicated fans glued to their screens, match after match, till their favourite claims the podium. (Image for representation) The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals starting June 5. A best-of-seven format will determine the champion, with matches broadcast on major networks and streaming services.(Pixabay)

Here are the top sporting events that enthusiasts can look forward to relishing this June:

NBA Finals (Basketball)

When: June 5 to June 22

Where: Oklahoma City and New York/ Indiana

After their decisive 4-1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are all set to not only enter the finals but also hold the first game of the series on June 5. The Indiana Pacers, from the East Coast, are up 3-1 against the New York Knicks. A seven-match schedule has been set across 18 days based on the best-of-seven format, where a team must secure four wins to be declared champion. All matches will be telecast on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Streaming services like Sling, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM can also be used.

ASLO READ| NBA YoungBoy pens emotional note for Trump after pardon: ‘I am fully prepared…’

US Open (Men’s golf)

When: June 9 to June 15

Where: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

The ground for the 125th US Open is all set at one of the country’s most challenging fields- the Oakmont Country Club. Following Rory McIlroy’s victory in the Masters and Scottie Scheffler's win in the PGA Championship, all eyes are set on the third major of the 2025 season. Big names in the golf world, such as Maverick McNealy, Lucas Glover, and Justin Rose, are on the US Open roster. The Official World Golf Ranking will update its list on June 9, which will build on this list of players along with adding winners of PGA Tour events, men’s NCAA champions, and those who get through the upcoming qualifiers. As of May 19, a total of 103 players are scheduled to compete at the lush green fields of Oakmont.

FIFA Club World Cup (Men’s football)

When: June 14 to July 13

Where: Across 12 cities

The FIFA World Cup for 2025 is all set to establish a new precedent by featuring a record-breaking 32 teams across six confederations competing for the trophy. Big names like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham are preparing themselves to aim for the title this time around. A total of 63 matches will be played throughout the World Cup, which will be streamed on FIFA+, YouTube TV, TNT Sports, and TelevisaUnivision as well as the DAZN app and the official FIFA website.

ALSO READ| FIFA president cites 'discussions' for Ronaldo to play in Club World Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup (Men’s football)

When: June 14 to July 6

Where: Across 11 cities in the USA & Canada

The 18th edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup is scheduled to take place this summer across 14 stadiums in the United States and Canada. The championship will feature the 15 teams that qualified through the latest edition of the CONCACAF Nations League or the 2025 Gold Cup Prelims. Saudi Arabia, the 16th and final team competing, is the only one that has been invited to be a part of the tournament. All 31 matches of the series will be available to watch on Fox Sports, Tubi, TUDN, ViX, and Televisa in the USA; ViX and TV Azteca in Mexico; OneSoccer and TSN in Canada; and ESPN and Star+ in the Caribbean, Central, and South America. For other territories, they will be available on CONCACAF's YouTube channel, subject to territorial restrictions.

ALSO READ| Pacers aim for second NBA Finals appearance, Knicks face uphill battl

NBA Draft (Basketball)

When: June 25 to June 26

Where: Brooklyn, New York

The NBA draft this year is scheduled to take place three days after the presumptive seventh match of the NBA Finals. The lottery to determine which team gets the first pick already took place on May 12. Going for 59 selections instead of the usual 60, the draft this year received the lowest number of entrants since 2015 due to the increasingly lucrative prospects in college basketball. Starting at 8 PM ET on both days, the first round will be streamed on ABC and ESPN, and the second round will be aired exclusively on ESPN.

By Stuti Gupta