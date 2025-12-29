Steelers, Panthers lose to set up showdowns for playoff berths Steelers, Panthers lose to set up showdowns for playoff berths The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers lost on Sunday to miss out on clinching NFL playoff berths, setting up a pair of winner-take-all showdowns next week for post-season spots.

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-6 to snap the Steelers' three-game win streak.

The Baltimore Ravens will visit Pittsburgh next week in a game that will decide the AFC North division title and final AFC playoff spot.

The Browns halted a four-game losing skid by snapping Pittsburgh's three-game win streak and imposing a fourth consecutive defeat on the Steelers in games at Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders' 28-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin lifted host Cleveland to a 10-6 halftime lead and Andre Szmyt added a 33-yard field goal for the Browns with 1:40 remaining.

Aaron Rodgers drove Pittsburgh to the Cleveland 7-yard line but couldn't score a touchdown.

"We had been executing at a high level the entire game and the guys were intent on bending but not breaking," NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett of the Browns said.

"They can get all the yards they want but they can't get in our end zone and we showed that all day."

After Tampa Bay's 20-17 loss at Miami, the Carolina Panthers could have captured the NFC South crown with a home victory.

But Seattle's Sam Darnold threw for 147 yards and a touchdown and Zach Charbonnet ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 27-10 rout at Charlotte.

The result set up a decisive matchup next week with Carolina at Tampa Bay and the winner taking the last NFC playoff spot.

The Seahawks were level 3-3 at halftime but broke open the game in the second half for their sixth consecutive triumph.

"You'd like to come out a little faster but our defense played well the entire game, kept us in it and we did enough in the second half to win," Darnold said.

With a victory next week at San Francisco, the Seahawks would clinch the NFC top seed and a first-round bye.

"We're really confident. We've been confident all year," Darnold said. "So we're just going to keep this thing rolling."

New England's Drake Maye threw five touchdown passes as the visiting Patriots routed the New York Jets 42-10 to match Denver at 13-3 in the fight for the AFC top seed and a first-round bye.

The Patriots would clinch the AFC East division crown if Buffalo loses to defending champion Philadelphia in a later game.

Trevor Lawrence ran for two touchdowns in Jacksonville's 23-17 victory at Indianapolis, stretching the Jaguars' win streak to seven games, their best run in one season since 1999.

"It wasn't the prettiest win," Lawrence said. "We had a couple of turnovers in the red zone. We felt like we were moving the ball pretty consistently, just couldn't finish the drives.

"We left a lot of points on the board and kept them in it. Defense had to pick us up but find a way to win, that's what's important.

"We know we're a good team and if we play well we can beat anybody."

