Steve Taneyhill cause of death: What happened to the ex-USC Gamecocks QB? All on his cancer battle

Steve Taneyhill passes away at 52 after battling a long illness(X) Legendary South Carolina QB Steve Taneyhill dies at 52 after long battle with cancer, his family revealed. He had been ill for some time, the family said. Former University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks QB Steve Taneyhill died on Monday at the age of 52.

The University of South Carolina confirmed the news in a press release on Monday morning following the coroner's announcement.

Taneyhill’s passing marks the end of a chapter for a player whose legacy helped elevate the Gamecocks’ program in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The Spartanburg native, known for his trademark mullet and competitive fire, had battled illness privately while remaining connected to the sport he loved.

Cause of death

Taneyhill died while receiving hospice care, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner. The State reported that Taneyhill passed away after a protracted fight with cancer. According to the report, he had been ill for some time.

Although details about the specific type of cancer and the duration of his treatment have not been fully disclosed, sources cited by The State report that the illness had been long-term and privately managed, with Taneyhill choosing to stay out of the public eye as his health declined.

Taneyhill's life and career

Steve Taneyhill rose to prominence as South Carolina's starting quarterback from 1992 to 1995. This was when the Gamecocks transitioned into the SEC, one of college football’s most competitive conferences.

He turned a faltering program into a reputable powerhouse with his stellar play and leadership.

During his collegiate career, Taneyhill shattered school records and threw for 8,782 yards, placing him among the program’s all-time greats. He also led South Carolina to the 1995 Carquest Bowl victory over West Virginia. This was the first time USC won a bowl.

Taneyhill received national notoriety as a freshman in 1992, including Sports Illustrated's Freshman of the Year award. He went on to set several long-lasting school passing records. His influence went beyond numbers because he embodied the attitude and passion that motivated Gamecock Nation.

Coaching, business and community influence

Taneyhill maintained strong ties to football and his adopted home state even after he retired. He had a great high school coaching career, developing young players and leading teams to several state titles.

Taneyhill's coaching career also included three years as head coach at Union County High School and positions as an assistant at West Ashley.

Taneyhill was also a respected entrepreneur in the Columbia area, owning and operating popular local bars. His Hall of Fame induction into USC Athletics in 2006 cemented his status among the program’s all-time greats.