The Seattle Storm get another chance at clinching a playoff spot when they host the Golden State Valkyries in their regular-season finale on Tuesday night. Storm eye playoff spot as they host Valkyries

Seattle had the opportunity to sew up a spot on Friday, but fell 84-76 to the New York Liberty.

The Storm stand 1 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot. Ironically, one of the reasons Seattle hasn't clinched is because it blew a 17-point lead against the Sparks on Labor Day in a 91-85 loss.

The back-to-back losses follow a stretch in which Seattle won five of six games.

"It's hard to win in this league," All-Star guard Skylar Diggins said after the loss to New York. "Obviously, we're disappointed with where we are, and that we are in this predicament.

"We need to come out and compete. If we don't do that, we don't belong in the playoffs."

Diggins and All-Star post player Nneka Ogwumike weren't thrilled about the line of questioning, as some of it pertained to why a highly talented team is underachieving.

"We know we have a talented team and we've seen that talent," Ogwumike said. "I go in every day to compete and not expecting to lose. We try to win every night."

Another Seattle All-Star, Gabby Williams, has 98 steals, third-most in WNBA history behind Tamika Catchings and Teresa Weatherspoon .

Golden State has clinched a playoff spot and currently holds the No. 6 seed, a half-game ahead of the Indiana Fever.

The Valkyries had a five-game winning streak halted Saturday when they lost 78-72 to the visiting Minnesota Lynx.

Golden State visits Minnesota on Thursday to close the regular season.

Kaila Charles and Janelle Salaun each had 15 points and eight rebounds on Saturday. Iliana Rupert added 15 points and six rebounds while Veronica Burton notched 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Charles averages just 6.2 points, but has scored in double digits in four of the last six games.

"I think just playing my game," Charles said of her latest strong showing. "My teammates were finding me. I wasn't necessarily settling and trying to get to the rim and finish."

Golden State coach Natalie Nakase likes Charles' relentless nature.

"Kaila just attacks," said Nakase. "Credit to her for being confident."

The Valkyries are 2-1 against the Storm this season. Seattle prevailed 67-58 when it hosted Golden State on July 16.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.