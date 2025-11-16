Terry McLaurin injury update: Is Washington Commanders’ WR playing today vs Miami Dolphins?

The Washington Commanders face off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 11 clash at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, today, November 16. The focus before the game is on the Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been struggling with a quad injury since the Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss his sixth game of the season.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

This game is crucial for the two teams as they are both 3-7 on the season. In what will be a historic first in the NFL, a regular-season game taking place in Spain, the presence of McLaurin would have been a bonus for the Commanders.

Is Terry McLaurin playing today vs the Dolphins?

No, Terry McLaurin will miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Madrid. He has not recovered from his injury, and this will be the sixth match of the season that he will miss, Sports Illustrated informed.

The news outlet also reported Commanders’ head coach, Dan Quinn, speaking about the WR’s recovery. “Yeah, so he is actually, he's here and he'll do some of the movement and begin the on-field portions of the rehab. So, the first couple weeks, he was not able to do that. And so, now he's able to begin some of the on-field portions of the rehab,” Quinn said.

"So, sometimes these injuries take longer than you want and they're not predictable to say it's going to be this set time. And so, we're just going to continue to say, okay, next step, next step, next step. And so, the on-field portion is a good sign that, okay, we can now take the next steps,” he added.

Commanders vs Dolphins preview

The historic contest at the home of the Real Madrid football club will be crucial for both teams as they are looking to shore up some wins after having suffered seven losses. However, it is the Dolphins who will go in with greater confidence as they have won two of their last three games, the team’s official website says.

On the other hand, the Commanders are coming into this game on the back of a three-game losing streak. The loss of their WR is only going to make things more difficult for them. Apart from McLaurin, the team would also be without Jayden Daniels (quarterback) and Daron Payne (defensive tackle). If they still manage to win this game, it would be a small upset.

The game’s official kickoff time is 9:30 AM ET.

FAQs

Who is Terry McLaurin?

He is the wide receiver for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

Is McLaurin playing today?

No, he has been ruled out due to an injury.

When does the game start?

The match starts at 9:30 am ET on Sunday.