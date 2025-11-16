Caleb Offord injury update: What happened to Kennesaw State Owls star?

Caleb Offord, a senior defensive back for the Kennesaw State Owls, suffered a serious injury during their Conference USA matchup against Jacksonville State on Saturday. Caleb Offord, a senior defensive back for the Kennesaw State Owls, is injured.(UnSplash)

What happened?

Early in the fourth quarter, Caleb Offord took a hard hit that left him motionless on the field. Medical staff rushed to his side as a stretcher and backboard were brought out. He was carted off the field into a waiting ambulance.

Immediate details on the exact nature of the injury were not available at the time. The game was briefly paused but resumed after Offord was transported.

Sports journalist Maxwell Donaldson provided an update on X, writing, “Caleb Offord is taken off the field strapped into the stretcher. It's hard to tell from up in the press box but it didn't look like he gave a thumbs up. They took him into the corner with an ambulance but unclear the status of that.”

Reactions

The injury quickly sparked concern among fans.

One person wrote on X, "Thoughts with everyone at Kennesaw State. Caleb Offord stretchered off early in the fourth quarter."

Another added, “Wishing the best for Caleb Offord.”

Who is Caleb Offord?

Caleb Jaheim Offord, a 6'2", 195-pound senior cornerback from Southaven, Mississippi, transferred to Kennesaw State University for the 2025 season after previous collegiate stints at the University of Notre Dame (2021), the University at Buffalo (2022–2023), and Alabama State University (2024).

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for the Owls this fall, earning one of the highest coverage grades among Conference USA cornerbacks. He recorded 38 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble through 10 games.