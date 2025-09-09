INDIANOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Tyler Warren to be a playmaker. The Colts look like they've found a difference-making tight end in rookie Tyler Warren

He needed one game to prove he was worthy of the No. 14 overall pick.

Warren caught seven passes for 76 yards, rushed for a first down and nearly made his first touchdown catch in Indy's first season-opening victory in a dozen years, a 33-8 rout of Miami on Sunday. His reception total was tied for second since 1970 among NFL tight ends making their first career start, and he was second in franchise history in receiving yards by a rookie tight end in his debut.

It wasn't just the numbers that turned heads.

"He adds a lot,” new starting quarterback Daniel Jones said. “He’s a dangerous guy with the ball in his hands. He’s going to make extra yards. He’s physical. He’s going to go up and make the tough catch."

The Colts saw those traits on Warren's college tape from Penn State long before they drafted him, and again when he excelled during training camp.

On Sunday, Warren showed how he can exploit the middle of the field, open up passing lanes for others, convert short-yardage plays into first downs, or maybe even throw a pass as he did in college and as a prep star in Virginia.

While it was only one game, Warren looked like he could become Indy's most effective tight end since two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle retired after the 2021 season. Warren caught Jones' first pass for 14 yards and finished the first half with 57 yards — a franchise record for a rookie tight end.

“He's impressive,” coach Shane Steichen said. “I thought the first play, hitting him down the boundary, then that third down there with about six minutes left making a guy miss, and then running a guy over, or two guys over, whatever he did, just the physicality. He’s an old-school, throwback freakin’ baller.”

Jones. Indy's eighth opening-day starter in nine years made quick decisions, accurate throws and scored twice on 1-yard runs, posting a 115.9 quarterback rating. He helped end Indy's opening-day winless streak and if he continues playing this way, the Colts' four-year playoff drought could be over, too.

Finishing drives. On a day the Colts seemed to do all the right things, they settled for 24, 35 and 28-yard field goals. Though it didn't hurt the Colts in Sunday's dominant performance, Indy must be more successful scoring red-zone touchdowns in the coming weeks.

S Cam Bynum and CB Xavien Howard. They were signed in the offseason to upgrade the secondary, Indy's biggest hole in 2024. And both delivered right away. Bynum had his first interception with the Colts and nearly had a second, while Howard — who was out of the league last season — recovered a fumble against his former team.

Anthony Richardson. If Jones stays healthy and continues to play so efficiently, Richardson — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft — may not get a chance to reclaim his starting job this season.

RB Jonathan Taylor was used sparingly in the second half, but Steichen said after the game that Taylor was “good.” CB Jaylon Jones did not return after re-injuring his left hamstring late in the first half. Steichen said CB Charvarius Ward entered the concussion protocol after having symptoms Monday.

7 — The Colts opened the season by scoring on all seven possessions, becoming the first NFL team since at least 1978 to score every time it had the ball.

The Colts haven't been 2-0 since 2009, when they last reached the Super Bowl. Nobody is comparing this team to that one yet, but Indy has a chance at the same record through Week 2. The Colts host Denver on Sunday.

