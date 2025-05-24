Tom Brady, 36-year-old QB added to Olympics flag football short-list; Mahomes omitted

Tom Brady is looking forward to NFL players participating in the 2028 LA Olympics' flag football event. With rumors about the 47-year-old unretiring to start as quarterback for Team USA, experts have already started making their dream teams. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is mum about the possibility of him returning to the field, but that did not stop Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report from including the GOAT as his favorite QB on the roster for the LA games. Tom Brady is reportedly planning to unretire for 2028 LA Olympics(Action Images via Reuters)

However, Gagnon made a controversial pick to compete with Brady at the quarterback position. While fans would believe it is Patrick Mahomes, the expert went the complete opposite way. He went for the New York Giants' mainstay, Russell Wilson.

He also had Travis Kelce, Raheem Mostert and Tysom Hill listed on his proposed roster.

QB: Russell Wilson

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Raheem Mostert

WR: Taysom Hill

WR: Travis Kelce

WR: Adam Thielen

WR: Marquez Valdez-Scantling

DB: Kenny Moore II

DB: Marshon Lattimore

DB: Tyrann Mathieu

DB: Mike Hilton

DB: James Bradberry

Russell Wilson vs Tom Brady

Brady, 47, the NFL’s GOAT with seven Super Bowl rings, has unmatched passing accuracy (63.8% career completion, 97.3 QB rating) and playoff poise (20-8 record, 49 TD passes), making him a pocket-passing maestro. His experience and clutch performance suit flag football’s fast-paced, pass-heavy format.

However, his limited mobility (823 career rushing yards) could be a liability in a game emphasizing agility.

Russell Wilson will be 39 in 2028. The Giants' QB has a dual-threat versatility, both rushing and passing. He has passed for 46,135 yards, 350 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions, with a 64.7 completion percentage and a 99.8 passer rating in over 13 seasons. He also has 5,462 rushing yards (fourth-most among QBs) and 31 rushing touchdowns.

However, with Patrick Mahomes reportedly interested, the flag football roster could look completely different.