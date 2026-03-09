Travis Kelce retirement update: Mahomes sends message to Chiefs star; Taylor Swift gets bad news

In a social media post, Mahomes shared photos of himself and Kelce, just minutes after it was first reported that the latter is returning for another season with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce latest news: The Kansas City Chiefs fans are set to get another season of their superstar duo. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes appeared to confirm the reports about Kelce delaying his retirement and coming back for his 14th year. Meanwhile, the tight end's fiancée, pop star Taylor Swift, got some bad news.

Kelce's future with the Chiefs Kelce’s future in Kansas City appears increasingly likely to continue, despite speculation earlier this week suggesting he could explore opportunities elsewhere in the NFL. According to multiple reports, the veteran tight end has no interest in playing for another franchise. The NFL Network reported that Kelce, 36, is expected to decline potentially larger offers from other teams and instead return to the Chiefs on what is expected to be a new one-year contract, as first noted by Sports Illustrated.

Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs after the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. Over the past decade, he has built one of the most decorated careers for a tight end in league history, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and four First-Team All-Pro honors. He is also a three-time Super Bowl champion and currently holds the Chiefs’ franchise records for receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002) and touchdown catches (82).

Last season, however, was relatively modest by Kelce’s standards. The tight end finished with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns. While still productive, the 76 catches marked his lowest total since he recorded 72 receptions during the 2015 season.

Kansas City officials have been preparing for multiple possible outcomes as Kelce considers his next step.

"We've kind of prepared for either scenario," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at the NFL Scouting Combine on February 24. "We're trying to position ourselves that either way, we have a plan moving forward."

Veach added that discussions with Kelce’s camp have remained constructive and that the team intends to establish a clearer timetable as talks continue.

Head coach Andy Reid has also remained in regular communication with the tight end throughout the offseason as the team waits for clarity on his decision.

"Travis is the best, he's an icon and hopefully he comes back," Veach said in the February interview. "We'll just kind of let that process play out. It's not your typical 27-year-old first-time-in-free agency.

"Travis has done everything. He's accomplished everything. He's about to get married, got a lot going on. We're just going to continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends."