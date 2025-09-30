Tyreek Hill injury video: Malachi Moore brutally slammed for 'dirty play'; Dolphins fans furious

New York Jets rookie safety Malachi Moore is facing heavy criticism for what many are calling a "dirty play" after Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome leg injury on Monday night. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) injuries his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.(Rich Storry-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

The incident occurred with 13:21 left in the third quarter, when Hill made a catch near the Jets’ sideline and was tackled by Moore. Hill was running toward the sideline, planted his left foot, and as he was pulled down, his left knee appeared to twist severely.

Medical personnel rushed onto the field, quickly stabilizing Hill’s leg in an air cast before carting him off the field.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins fear Hill may have dislocated his knee, according to a source. Hill was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Fans outraged, blame Moore for 'dirty tackle'

Furious Dolphins fans have directed their anger at Malachi Moore, accusing him of causing the injury through a "reckless and dangerous tackle."

One person wrote, "How the hell is on tape for everyone to see. Jets defender #27 Malachi Moore continued to tightly hold on to Tyreek's leg after they were both on the ground and rolling over. This injury is solely on Malachi Moore. All he had to do was let go of Hill's leg once he went down."

Another added, “What a dirty tackle by Malachi Moore on Tyreek Hill, look at this angle, grab the leg and then starts rotating, terrible.”

A third person wrote, “Malachi Moore needs to be kicked from the league.”

Another fan commented, “NFL needs to kick that him out of the goddamn league. He broke Tyreek Hill’s leg on purpose. Look at the replay — why is Malachi Moore holding onto his ankle and doing a 360? What the hell.”