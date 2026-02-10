US athletes using Winter Olympics to express Trump criticism

The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics is in danger of developing into a Cold War between the athletes and US President Donald Trump with several competitors voicing criticism of his administration.

Gestures of a political nature on the medal winners' podium have been forbidden since 2021 under article 50 of the Olympic Charter but athletes are permitted to express their views in press conferences and on social media.

The focus of several competitors' ire at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy has been the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, in particular the tactics adopted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The fatal shootings of two protesters by federal officers in Minneapolis last month sparked outrage in the United States.

British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who won 2014 Olympic silver for the United States but has switched to the country of his birth, made no bones about his distaste for ICE.

A post on his Instagram account read "Fxxx ICE", apparently having urinated on the snow.

As a result he says while many messages have been supportive he has also received death threats.

Kenworthy's gesture failed to get a reaction from Trump but the combative president went on the attack when American freestyle skier Hunter Hess voiced misgivings about the state of play in the United States.

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," said Hess.

Hess added it "brings up mixed emotions to represent the US right now."

Trump did not hold back on his Truth Social platform, displaying his penchant for attacking those who do not support him.

"Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics."

Hess, though, received support from US snowboard superstar Chloe Kim, who called for more "love and compassion" in response to Trump's attack.

"I think in moments like these it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another, for all that's going on and I think that I'm really proud to represent the United States," Kim said.

- 'Fix ourselves' -

Other athletes have been less blunt.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup alpine skier in history, said she had "some thoughts" when asked how she felt about representing the US at a time when the country is riven by deep political divides.

The 30-year-old, bidding to add to her two Olympic gold medals, cited a quote from Nelson Mandela, which had been used by South Africa-born Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron during the opening ceremony on Friday.

"'Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference'."

Shiffrin said it resonated with her.

"For me this relates to the Olympics. I'm really hoping to show up and represent my own values. Values of inclusivity, values of diversity and kindness."

American figure skater Amber Glenn, who won Olympic team gold on Sunday, said it had been "a hard time for the community overall in this administration".

Glenn, who identifies as pansexual and bisexual, took issue with those who questioned the legitimacy of athletes voicing their opinions.

"I know that a lot of people say you're just an athlete, like, stick to your job, shut up about politics, but politics affect us all," the 26-year-old said at a press conference before the Games.

The International Olympic Committee refused to get dragged into the issue, especially when asked about Trump's comments about Hess.

"I'm not going to add to the discourse, because I don't think it's very helpful to heat up any kind of discourse like that," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said on Monday.

Some American spectators at the Olympic figure skating in Milan, though, wanted to send a message to the world by holding up a flag for the TV cameras.

On one side was inscribed "Go Team USA" and on the other: "Apologies to the world for our bad behaviour. We will fix ourselves."

