Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Week 3 schedule: Check full list of teams, locations and streaming options

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 09:41 am IST

The NFL returns for Week 3 with Thursday Night Football on September 18 as Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL has officially wrapped up Week 2 of its 2025 regular season. With plenty of surprises and predictions having come true along the way, the league and all teams are now preparing to give their best in the upcoming third week.

Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)

Here is the full NFL schedule for week 3, as per the official website:

Thursday (September 18)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

8:15 PM ET

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Stream on Prime Video

Sunday (September 21)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

1:30 PM ET

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Stream on FOX

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

1:30 PM ET

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Stream on FOX

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:30 PM ET

Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Stream on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings

1:30 PM ET

US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stream on CBS

Also read: Trump's Super Bowl trip cost over $120,000; nine hotels were booked, NFL was paid

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

1:30 PM ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachussets

Stream on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

1:30 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stream on FOX

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:30 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Stream on FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

1:30 PM ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Stream on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commnaders

1:30 PM ET

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

Stream on FOX

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM ET

Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Stream on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

4:05 PM ET

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Stream on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

4:25 PM ET

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Stream on FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

4:25 PM ET

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Stream on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

8:20 PM ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Stream on NBC

All games will also be available to stream on NFL+.

