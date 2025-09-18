Week 3 schedule: Check full list of teams, locations and streaming options
The NFL returns for Week 3 with Thursday Night Football on September 18 as Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills.
The NFL has officially wrapped up Week 2 of its 2025 regular season. With plenty of surprises and predictions having come true along the way, the league and all teams are now preparing to give their best in the upcoming third week.
Here is the full NFL schedule for week 3, as per the official website:
Thursday (September 18)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
8:15 PM ET
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Stream on Prime Video
Sunday (September 21)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
1:30 PM ET
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Stream on FOX
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns
1:30 PM ET
Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
Stream on FOX
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:30 PM ET
Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Stream on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
1:30 PM ET
US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stream on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
1:30 PM ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachussets
Stream on CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
1:30 PM ET
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Stream on FOX
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:30 PM ET
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Stream on FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
1:30 PM ET
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Stream on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commnaders
1:30 PM ET
Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
Stream on FOX
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM ET
Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Stream on CBS
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
4:05 PM ET
Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Stream on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
4:25 PM ET
Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Stream on FOX
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 PM ET
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Stream on FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
8:20 PM ET
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Stream on NBC
All games will also be available to stream on NFL+.
By Stuti Gupta