What did Sophie Cunningham post for Dolly Parton tribute? Did Fever star really pull her pants down?
Sophie Cunningham celebrated her strong season while also paying tribute to Dolly Parton, who died this week at 80.
Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever are enjoying a memorable campaign, with the team already securing a place in the playoffs. Indiana enters Friday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun with a 25-14 record.
What did Sophie Cunningham post to tribute Dolly Parton?
Cunningham, meanwhile, continues to draw plenty of attention across social media. The Fever guard has had plenty to celebrate this season, but she also took a moment to pay tribute to legendary musician Dolly Parton following her death this week at the age of 80.
On Wednesday, Cunningham shared a playful tribute to Parton on Instagram, featuring a quote attributed to the country music icon.
"My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order," she wrote, crediting the quote to Parton while adding a red heart and star emoji.
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Cunningham shares playful photo gallery
The 30-year-old shared the quote alongside a series of photos and videos offering glimpses into her life on and off the basketball court. In the first photo, Cunningham posed in beige wide-legged pants, a white tank top and a pair of stylish sunglasses.
She also included a mirror selfie wearing an all-white ensemble with a plunging neckline, followed by a close-up shot of herself in an all-black outfit, looking into the camera with a slight smile.
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The gallery wrapped up with a playful clip showing Cunningham dropping her pants to reveal her shorts before turning around with a mischievous grin.
Tribute draws massive online response
The tribute quickly attracted significant attention online. At the time of publication, the post had accumulated more than 359,000 likes and roughly 3,900 comments.
Cunningham’s growing popularity shows little sign of slowing down. She now has more than 4.1 million followers on Instagram, while her TikTok audience has also surpassed 4 million. She frequently uses the platform to give fans a glimpse of her pregame outfits and fashion choices.
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The Fever will be back in action Friday, Aug. 28, when they host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ION.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More