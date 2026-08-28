What did Sophie Cunningham post for Dolly Parton tribute? Did Fever star really pull her pants down?

On Wednesday, Cunningham shared a playful tribute to Parton on Instagram, featuring a quote attributed to the country music icon.

Cunningham, meanwhile, continues to draw plenty of attention across social media. The Fever guard has had plenty to celebrate this season, but she also took a moment to pay tribute to legendary musician Dolly Parton following her death this week at the age of 80.

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever are enjoying a memorable campaign, with the team already securing a place in the playoffs. Indiana enters Friday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun with a 25-14 record.

"My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order," she wrote, crediting the quote to Parton while adding a red heart and star emoji.

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Cunningham shares playful photo gallery The 30-year-old shared the quote alongside a series of photos and videos offering glimpses into her life on and off the basketball court. In the first photo, Cunningham posed in beige wide-legged pants, a white tank top and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

She also included a mirror selfie wearing an all-white ensemble with a plunging neckline, followed by a close-up shot of herself in an all-black outfit, looking into the camera with a slight smile.

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The gallery wrapped up with a playful clip showing Cunningham dropping her pants to reveal her shorts before turning around with a mischievous grin.

Tribute draws massive online response The tribute quickly attracted significant attention online. At the time of publication, the post had accumulated more than 359,000 likes and roughly 3,900 comments.

Cunningham’s growing popularity shows little sign of slowing down. She now has more than 4.1 million followers on Instagram, while her TikTok audience has also surpassed 4 million. She frequently uses the platform to give fans a glimpse of her pregame outfits and fashion choices.

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The Fever will be back in action Friday, Aug. 28, when they host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ION.