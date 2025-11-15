Search
What happened to Jack Hughes? Devils star suffers non-hockey hand injury in 'freak accident'

Reuters |
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 04:26 am IST

The Devils are expected to have a timeline for Jack Hughes' return after he's fully evaluated.

Devils star Jack Hughes is being evaluated for a non-hockey hand injury, the team announced Friday, with ESPN and Sportsnet reporting Hughes suffered a "freak accident" at a team dinner on Thursday.

Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils suffered a "freak accident" at a team dinner.(Getty Images via AFP)
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils suffered a "freak accident" at a team dinner.(Getty Images via AFP)

Hughes reportedly returned to New Jersey to be evaluated while the team went on to Washington for Saturday night's matchup against the Capitals, which Hughes is expected to miss.

The Devils are expected to have a timeline for his return after he's fully evaluated, according to ESPN.

Jalen Brunson injury: Knicks point guard hurts ankle during matchup vs Magic

The injury comes as Hughes has helped the Devils to a 12-4-1 record with 10 goals and 10 assists in his first 17 games.

He has 371 career points (151 goals, 220 assists) in 385 games since New Jersey selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Hughes has been widely expected to be named to Team USA for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. His brother, Quinn, has already been named to the Olympic team.

