Where is Game 7 of OKC vs Pacers NBA Finals and who is poised to win it? Here are latest odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals got into Game 7 after Tyrese Haliburton and co completely washed their opponents in a must-win game on Thursday. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and OKC were left stunned after a 108-91 defeat. Former Indiana Pacers player Reggie Miller congratulates Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers after their 108-91 win in Game 6(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, the NBA Finals will reach the Paycom Center on Sunday night with the series tied at 3-3. Winner takes the prize.

Who is poised to win?

The Thunder are favored to win the NBA Finals, with a clear home advantage. However, Indiana beat several predictions to win Game 6, keeping Game 7 interesting.

For Game 6, odds via FanDuel Sportsbook: Spread - Oklahoma City (-6.5), Over/Under - 221.5, Money Line - Oklahoma City (-250; bet $250 to win $100); Indiana (+205; bet $100 to win $205).

Post-Game 5 odds from BetMGM listed the Thunder as -1200 favorites to win the series, with the Pacers at +750. For Game 7, OKC’s home odds are estimated at -455 to -549, based on earlier home games (Games 2 and 5).

The run lasted about 12 minutes, roughly the span of a full quarter. When it started, Oklahoma City was down by just one point. And when it ended, plans for Game 7 were being made.

What happened in Game 6?

It was 34-33 Indiana with about four minutes gone in the second quarter. And about four minutes into the third quarter, it was 70-42 Indiana — the game having completely gotten away from the Thunder.

The run was 36-9 — repeat, 36-9 — and just like that, a team that won 68 games in the regular season and finished with the best record in the NBA has been pushed to the brink by an Indiana team that finished 18 games back of the Thunder in the league standings.

They’re even now: The series is 3-3, and it all comes down to Sunday.

During that 36-9 run, the Thunder were offensively inept: They shot 3 for 18 during those minutes, with seven turnovers in there to make matters even worse.

