Who is Kimi Antonelli? Girlfriend, net worth, salary, height, and F1 career details

Andrea Kimi Antonelli won his first Grand Prix on Sunday in China, finishing ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his first podium since joining Scuderia Ferrari.

The 19-year-old converted his historic pole position into victory after both McLaren cars dramatically failed to start the race in Shanghai, where he had become the youngest pole-sitter in Formula One history.

Who is Andrea Kimi Antonelli? Andrea Kimi Antonelli is an Italian Formula One driver competing for Mercedes‑AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Born on August 25, 2006, in Bologna, Italy, Andrea is the son of former racing driver Marco Antonelli.

Motorsport runs in the family, and Antonelli quickly rose through the ranks of karting and junior formulas. Mercedes‑Benz signed him to its junior driver program in 2019 before promoting him directly to Formula One in 2025, replacing Lewis Hamilton.

His rapid rise included multiple karting titles and dominant performances in junior single-seater championships. Antonelli won both the Italian and ADAC Formula 4 championships in 2022, followed by Formula Regional titles in 2023. He then impressed in Formula 2 in 2024 before making his F1 debut.

In 2026, he claimed his first Formula One victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Height Antonelli stands at approximately 5 ft 8 in (1.72 m).

Girlfriend Antonelli was previously in a relationship with Czech karting driver and social media personality Eliška Bábíčková. She became the first female champion in the OK class of the Italian Karting Championship in 2023.

The pair reportedly began dating in October 2023 and were often seen together at races and motorsport events. However, in February 2026, Bábíčková confirmed on social media that the couple had separated.

Salary For the 2026 season, Antonelli’s base salary with Mercedes‑AMG Petronas Formula One Team is reported to be around $2 million, according to NBC Miami.