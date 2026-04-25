Who is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren? Everything to know about Toledo star

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was not picked in the first round of the NFL Draft2026, even though he was projected among the top safety picks. Warren entered the draft cycle with high expectations and projections. Analysts placed him among the leading safeties because of his physique, versatility and consistent performance at the college level. However, he remained unpicked on the first day of the NFL draft. His selection will now depend on team requirements and rounds. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in action for Toledo during his college career (Instagram)

Early life and development in Florida The 22-year-old defensive back was born in Tampa, Florida. Before moving to college football at the University of Toledo, he was a high school player at Lakewood St.Peter's. College football transformed him into a key defensive figure. Warren is better known for his ability to play multiple roles in the secondary and contribute in both run defense and coverage.

Career stats Across his college career, Warren built a strong profile with impressive stats. He marked over 200 tackles, five interceptions and nine forced fumbles, along with consistent pass deflections on his name, underlining the impact as a physical safety. In the 2025 season alone, he recorded 77 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, which reflects his defensive presence. His playing style, especially his work near the line of scrimmage and ability to disrupt plays, has been highlighted as a key strength by the scouts.

Warren’s role at Toledo also showcased his skills, with experience across different defensive alignments that include strong safety and hybrid positions. Analysts have noted that his awareness and physical approach make him effective in run support, though there are some concerns around speed and coverage against faster receivers at the next level.