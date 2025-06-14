Who is Johnny Miller? The golf great who made history with a 63 at 1973 Oakmont US Open

Oakmont Country Club, the quintessential US Open venue, is proving to be a brutal test of skill and resilience, with only a select few golfers making the best of the challenging situation. At the ongoing tournament, Sam Burns saw one of the best rounds of the year, when he registered a 5-under 65 to score a 3-under par through 36 holes in the second round. Johnny Miller made history with a 63 at 1973 Oakmont US Open.(AP)

Notably, only two players in history have posted better scores in a round of the US Open at Oakmont. The first to do so was Johnny Miller (63) in 1973, followed by Loren Roberts (64) in 1974, according to Underdog Golf.

This makes Burns the 10th player to shoot 65, putting him in the league of a select few golfers.

Who is Johnny Miller?

Born in San Francisco, California in 1947, Miller is a renowned golf and considered one of the top players around the world.

He played 412 events and won 25 PGA Tour tournaments, including two majors. He also bagged six international wins and emerged runner up in 16 events, while finishing at the third place in 10 and 60 times in top five, according to PGATour.com. Miller joined the PGA Tour in 1969.

During the US Open tournament in 1973, Miller came into the spotlight for shooting 63 in a major championship. This came after he saw two close calls back to back in 1971 (T-5) and 1972, when he finished at the seventh position.

Miller recalls 1973 record

After retiring from the sport, Miller remained the lead golf analyst in NBC for nearly 29 years between 1990 and 2019. Recently, Miller recalled the 'tip' that led to his 1973 US Open record.

In an article for Golf.com, he stated that while he was warming up, a voice came into his head and said, “Open your stance way up.” He immediately followed it and hit his last half-dozen balls straight.

Eventually, he ended up hitting 13 of 14 fairways as well as all 18 greens in regulation. In the end, he tapped in for a 63, which is the lowest round in major championship history.

FAQs

1. Where is Johnny Miller today?

As per reports, he currently resides in California’s Monterey Peninsula.

2. Did Johnny Miller ever win the Masters?

He finished as the runner-up three times in 1971, 1975 and 1981.

3. Why did Johnny Miller quit golf?

Miller decided to quit golf to spend time with his family, including more than two dozen grandchildren.