Panchang Today, September 4, 2026: Krishna Ashtami under Rohini Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 4, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 4, 2026, Traditional Panchang guidance for this Shukravar points to a steady, practical day suited to careful planning, thoughtful communication and patient follow through, with the strongest support coming when you choose your timing well and avoid rushed reactions.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:00 am
|Sunset
|6:39 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:45 am to 12:20 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 8:03 pm to 9:33 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Krishna Janmashtami
Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami
|Kalashtami
Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar often brings attention to harmony, comfort, values and the quality of our interactions. With Krishna Ashtami in effect, the tone is more inward than expansive, favoring review, correction and sensible restraint over showy be ginnings. This is a helpful combination for people who need to simplify a plan, sort out expenses or return to unfinished work rather than multiply commitments. Rohini Nakshatra adds a constructive, grounded note. It is traditionally associated with growth through steady care, so the day may support tasks that need patience, consistency and a good eye for detail. The Moon in Taurus strengthens this practical side further, suggesting that readers who follow Panchang timings may do well with measured decisions, material organization and calm persistence. Together, these factors describe a day that is not about drama but about staying composed, improving what already exists and choosing quality over speed. If you keep expectations realistic, the day can support useful progress.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang guidance, this is a good day for work that benefits from continuity, accuracy and a clear method. Administrative follow up, budgeting, procurement, editing, quality checks and client communication may move more smoothly than highly speculative or impulsive choices. If a decision has financial or reputational implications, take time to verify assumptions and tighten the details. The Krishna Ashtami tone suggests that revision can be more rewarding than expansion, so it is better to refine a proposal or complete pending tasks before adding fresh obligations. Those managing teams may get better results through calm instructions and realistic deadlines. Important conversations can go well if you remain factual, polite and patient, especially where expectations, resources or responsibilities need to be clarified.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may find that relationships benefit today from steadiness rather than intensity. Shukravar traditionally supports courtesy and warmth, while the Rohini and Taurus influence favors reliability, attentive listening and practical care. This is useful for family matters, partnerships and friendships that need reassurance through actions as much as words. If a conversation has been delayed, approach it gently and keep the focus on what can be improved now. Krishna Ashtami also advises against reviving every old grievance at once. Better progress may come from discussing one issue clearly, without sarcasm or point scoring. Small gestures, consistency and respect for personal comfort levels can help maintain ease in close ties through the day.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, today suits a quiet check in with priorities, habits and attachments. Krishna Ashtami often encourages inward assessment, and with Rohini and the Moon in Taurus, reflection can be especially useful when it concerns security, spending, comfort and the way daily routines shape peace of mind. A simple personal practice may help: review what is stable, what is excessive and what genuinely deserves continued effort. This is also a suitable day to slow mental clutter by reducing unnecessary comparison and focusing on what is already within your care. If you keep a journal, planner or notes app, use it to sort practical concerns into immediate, later and not necessary. Calm, grounded self observation is likely to be more helpful than dramatic self judgement.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 4, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Ashtami until 12:13 am, Saturday; then Krishna Navami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Rohini until 11:03 pm; then Mrigashira
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Harshana until 3:42 pm; then Vajra
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 1:20 pm; then Kaulava until 12:13 am, Saturday; then Taitila until 11:04 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Taurus
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:29 am
|5:15 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:52 am
|6:00 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:54 am
|12:45 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|8:03 pm
|9:33 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:26 pm
|3:17 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:39 pm
|7:02 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:39 pm
|7:47 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:57 pm
|12:43 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may look to the day’s favorable windows for actions that need clarity and deliberate intent. The highlighted period is Amrit Kalam from 8:03 pm to 9:33 pm, and it is traditionally considered supportive for constructive work and meaningful plans. If you need to outline a proposal, finalize a sensible purchase, have a considered family discussion or organize the next few days, this evening window may be especially useful. Earlier in the day, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:54 am to 12:45 pm can suit focused decision making when the matter is time sensitive and well prepared. For readers who prefer a reflective start, Brahma Muhurta from 4:29 am to 5:15 am may support quiet reading, planning and mental settling before the day gathers pace. Use these windows for intention, not haste.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:45 am
|12:20 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:35 am
|9:10 am
|Yamaganda
|3:29 pm
|5:04 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:32 am
|9:23 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:45 pm
|1:36 pm
|Varjyam
|4:18 am, Saturday
|5:49 am, Saturday
|Aadal Yog
|11:04 pm
|6:01 am, Saturday
Traditional Panchang caution periods are best used as timing filters, not as reasons for alarm. Rahu Kaal is the mandatory caution period today and runs until 12:20 pm, so those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to launch a fresh initiative, sign on impulse or begin a sensitive negotiation in that span. If work must continue, use the time for routine tasks, review, drafting or back end coordination. Other cautionary intervals such as Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda and Dur Muhurtam are also commonly treated with restraint, especially for first steps and high stakes starts. Yamaganda continues until 5:04 pm, which may be better suited to low risk follow through than major announcements. Late night, Aadal Yog lasts until 6:01 am, Saturday, and Varjyam until 5:49 am, Saturday, so the overnight hours are better kept for rest or simple preparation rather than important beginnings.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:00 am
|Sunset
|6:39 pm
|Moonrise
|11:24 pm
|Moonset
|1:10 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:04 am to 12:37 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:45 am to 12:20 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:46 am to 12:18 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:41 am to 12:15 pm
|Chennai
|10:35 am to 12:07 pm
|Ahmedabad
|11:04 am to 12:38 pm
|Pune
|11:00 am to 12:33 pm
|Kolkata
|10:01 am to 11:35 am
|Jaipur
|10:51 am to 12:25 pm
|Kochi
|10:52 am to 12:24 pm
|Lucknow
|10:30 am to 12:05 pm
|Indore
|10:51 am to 12:25 pm
|Guwahati
|9:47 am to 11:22 am
|Chandigarh
|10:45 am to 12:21 pm
|Surat
|11:03 am to 12:37 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:22 am to 11:55 am
|Nagpur
|10:38 am to 12:12 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:48 am to 12:21 pm
|Varanasi
|10:22 am to 11:56 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:12 am to 11:45 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests the day favors steadiness, polish and well timed action. Keep plans realistic, speak with care and give priority to what can be improved through patience. For many readers, a calm pace and thoughtful timing may bring more value today than trying to force quick results.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More