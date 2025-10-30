Who is Mariana Vicente? Kike Hernandez's wife and former beauty pageant queen

Mariana Vicente is a former beauty pageant queen, model and actress from Puerto Rico. She is now in the public eye as the wife of Kiké Hernández, star utility player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kiké Hernández's wife Mariana Vicente

Her multifaceted career and personal life have recently drawn renewed attention amid the Dodgers’ postseason push and her expanding family.

Who is Mariana Vicente?

Mariana Paola Vicente Morales grew up as the eldest of four siblings in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She began modelling at the age of four and thereafter entered the world of pageants. In 2010, she won the title of Miss Universe Puerto Rico, representing the island nation at the Miss Universe pageant, where she had placed among the Top 10.

Following her pageant success, Vicente transitioned into acting. Her prominent movie roles include The Bold and the Beautiful and Hot Tub Time Machine 2. Her modelling and acting work took her between Los Angeles and New Orleans before she settled in full-time in L.A. to pursue both her career and personal life.

Mariana and Kiké Hernández

Mariana’s personal life came into the spotlight when her relationship with Kiké Hernández became public. The two first connected in 2015 after Hernández saw her in “Hot Tub Time Machine 2.” The pair dated for several years and married on December 8, 2018, in Puerto Rico.

The couple welcomed their daughter Penélope Isabel in January 2021. In August 2025, they announced that they are expecting their second baby boy, who is due in 2026.

Dodgers and her public presence

While primarily known for her pageant and acting work, Vicente has become a familiar figure at Dodgers games and public events, often appearing alongside her husband and daughter. She uses her social media platform to share behind-the-scenes family moments supporting her husband’s career and to celebrate their Puerto Rican heritage.

Mariana Vicente and Kiké Hernández's public profile and presence have risen further with the Dodgers active in the postseason and the couple expecting a new baby.