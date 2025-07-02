Who Is Red Panda? Unicycle star Rong Niu injured in WNBA Halftime fall-Health update

One of the most beloved halftime performers in basketball, Rong Niu aka Red Panda, suffered a scary fall during Tuesday night’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx. Rong Niu, known as Red Panda, suffers an injury during the halftime show. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Niu took a hard tumble off her towering unicycle mid-act, crashing to the court from nearly 8 feet in the air.

The Chinese American performer comes from a family of professional acrobats. She’s been dazzling audiences since the 1990s and has become a favourite across both the NBA and WNBA.

There was no immediate update on her injuries, but Red Panda appeared to be grabbing her left wrist while lying on the court.

Medical staff quickly rushed and helped her off the floor in a wheelchair.