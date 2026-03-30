Who is Sadie Johnson? Everything to know about Bryce James' girlfriend and their relationship

The Arizona Wildcats are now headed to the NCAA Final Four tournament. They beat the Purdue Boilermakers with a strong seventy-nine to sixty-four score. The Athlete Lifestyle reported that Bryce James’ girlfriend Sadie Johnson celebrated online. She shared a viral post on Instagram for the top-seeded squad.

Her message cheered for the team as they prepared for the Indianapolis games. Arizona fans are excited about this deep run in the national tournament. The team showed great skill on the court during the Saturday game.

Sadie Johnson remains a key part of the Bryce James fan club. The Wildcats won despite their star player watching from the team bench. This victory secures their spot among the best teams in the country.

The young couple met during their high school years in California Bryce James and Sadie Johnson both attended the famous Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. TOI reported that the pair has been together since at least 2024.

Many fans call them high school sweethearts after their public social posts. Sadie Johnson often shares photos of the young basketball star on social. She is a constant source of support for the James family legacy.

The couple recently shared many sweet moments together on their public profiles. Followers enjoy seeing their relationship grow as they move through college life. Sadie is now a familiar face for basketball fans across the country. Their romance is a major talking point for fans of the Wildcats.

Bryce James watches from the sidelines during the historic Arizona run Bryce James is currently redshirting his freshman season with the Arizona team. He did not play in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday. Arizona used a balanced scoring attack led by freshman star Koa Peat.

Bryce hopes to earn a bigger role on the team next year. His girlfriend Sadie continues to cheer for the Wildcats from the stands. The couple remains a major focus of media attention during the tournament.

LeBron James often watches his son's journey with a lot of pride. Sadie’s viral posts bring even more attention to the Arizona basketball program. The Wildcats will now face their toughest test in the Final Four. The spotlight will stay on Bryce and Sadie during the next game.

By Prabhat Dwivedi