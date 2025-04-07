Duke Basketball Star Khaman Maluach to be deported under new Trump policy? Here's what we know

Khaman Maluach, the star basketball player for Duke, is having a difficult weekend. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that he will be canceling US visas for all South Sudanese passport holders, including Maluach, only hours before his team's heartbreaking Final Four loss to the Houston Cougars. Khaman Maluach suffered his second loss on Saturday when the Blue Devils lost to Houston 70-67 after blowing a late lead in their March Madness contest(Getty Images via AFP)

In a post on X, Rubio said that he would be “taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and to restrict any further issuance to prevent entry into the United States, effective immediately.”

Clarifying his decision, he said it was taken due to “the failure of South Sudan’s transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner.”

Who will be affected under new Trump policy?

Despite playing for the nation's Olympic squad last summer, the 7-foot-2 center spent a large portion of his early years in Uganda when his family escaped war-torn South Sudan.

According to a Duke representative, the school was “aware of the announcement” and pledged to investigate the matter and act quickly to determine any ramifications for Duke students, the Daily Beast reported.

Maluach suffered his second loss on Saturday when the Blue Devils lost to Houston 70-67 after blowing a late lead in their March Madness contest. After this, the Cougars will play the Florida Gators in the NCAA national championship game on Monday.

Speaking to CNN on the matter, Rubio said, “We will provide further information and instructions to affected visa holders and applicants as it is available.”

Know more about Khaman Maluach

Maluach was born in the town of Rumbek, but the fighting in South Sudan forced him and his family to flee to nearby Uganda. Last year, he played for his nation in the Paris Olympics, which was the first time a South Sudanese basketball team participated in the Games.

Prior to his March commitment to Duke last year, he was a member of the NBA Academy Africa. Many observers predict that Maluach will be selected in the first round of the NBA draft later this year.

In an interview to BBC in 2024, he said, “Basketball means a big thing to me. I believe it’s a gift God gave me to impact other people’s lives and to change my family’s life.”

“The orange ball has taken me so far,” he added.