Who was Tanasha Faulk? Ex-NFL player Kevin Faulk’s daughter dies at 30 four years after first daughter’s death(Instagram, Tanasha Faulk/Facebook) Former NFL player and LSU icon Kevin Faulk is facing another tragedy after losing his second daughter, Tanasha Faulk, who was 30. Former NFL player and LSU icon Kevin Faulk is facing another tragedy after the unexpected death of his daughter, Tanasha Faulk, at age 30. Her passing was confirmed through an obituary, as reported by E! News and the New York Post.

Tanasha died on Dec 6 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Louisiana, according to both news outlets. No cause of death has been released, and E! News noted that her passing was described as “unexpected,” with no suspicion of foul play.

Her death comes just four years after the Faulk family lost another daughter, 19-year-old Kevione Faulk, in 2021. Kevione worked as a student staff member with the LSU football program, and the university publicly mourned her at the time.

Who was Tanasha Faulk?

Tanasha’s loved ones described her as someone with a “vibrant spirit” who poured her energy into her three young daughters, whom she considered her greatest blessings. “Family was the center of Tanasha’s world,” her obituary said. She was also known for her warmth and her love of cooking, especially during holidays, Mardi Gras, and family gatherings.

Also Read: Philip Rivers NFL return: Colts star second grandfather ever to play in the league – what to know

Tanasha is survived by her parents, Kevin and Latisha; her three daughters; her partner of five years, Isaac Louis; siblings Tionne Lewis, Tavion Faulk, and Kevin Faulk III.

Family deeply connected to LSU

Tanasha, a 2014 graduate of Carencro High School, was part of a close-knit Louisiana family with deep ties to LSU. Her father, Kevin Faulk, remains one of the university’s most celebrated athletes. He was the All-American, All-SEC standout, and LSU’s all-time rushing leader, before going on to win three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

After retiring, he returned to LSU as an assistant coach, where his daughter Kevione also worked before her passing in 2021.

Read More: Did Russell Wilson just retire? Why New York Giants QB is not playing

The family is now grieving the loss of two daughters in just over four years. When Kevione died in 2021, LSU issued a public statement expressing heartbreak and urging the community to keep the Faulks in their prayers.