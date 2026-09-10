Why are Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, R Howard, Angel Reese not starting vs Hungary? Fans say ‘unreal’

Asked whether she was considering moving Clark into the starting five for the Hungary game, Lawson said: “Our starting group's done a really good job of getting us off to good starts. Rotationally game-to-game we could change things, but I like where we are right now.”

Clark is not being left out because of an injury. Instead, Lawson has indicated that she is comfortable with the veteran-heavy lineup that has started the tournament.

The United States enters the knockout stage unbeaten after wins over China, Italy and Czechia. The Americans face Hungary in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 10, with a place in the semifinals at stake.

Team USA coach Kara Lawson is sticking with the starting lineup that has opened the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup games in Berlin, leaving several of the WNBA’s biggest names, including Caitlin Clark , Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese, in reserve for Thursday’s quarterfinal against Hungary.

That means Chelsea Gray is expected to continue starting at point guard, with Clark again providing a major scoring and playmaking option from the bench.

Clark has still played a significant role in the tournament. She is averaging 21.9 minutes per game and leads the US with 6.3 assists per game, according to tournament coverage.

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Why are Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese also coming off the bench? Lawson gave essentially the same answer when asked about Bueckers and Reese, indicating that she likes the current rotation rather than suggesting either player is being punished or sidelined.

The arrangement has allowed Team USA to use its depth aggressively. Clark, Bueckers and Reese have been among the players providing production after entering the game, rather than being asked to establish the game from the opening tip. Their performances have helped give Lawson options against different opponents and game situations.

Bueckers, in particular, has been highly efficient. She is shooting 59.1% from the field at the World Cup and averaging 10.3 points per game, while also leading the team with 1.3 blocks per game, according to CT Insider.

What about Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard? Boston and Howard are also part of a deep US roster rather than automatic starters. The WNBA lists both among the current WNBA All-Stars competing for Team USA at the World Cup, alongside Clark, Bueckers and Reese.

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Boston's role could become particularly important against Hungary because of the European team's size. Hungary has 6-foot-4 Dorka Juhász and Virág Takács-Kiss, and Boston has been identified as a potentially important matchup because of her size, defense and ability to score around the basket.

Howard, meanwhile, has already shown her scoring ability in the tournament. She scored 14 points against China in the opening game, matching Clark and Bueckers for the team lead in that contest.

Fans fume over Clark, Bueckers and Reese starting on the bench Fans on X questioned why Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese were not in the starting lineup against Hungary.

“This is unreal that she won’t play her!” one user wrote.

Another posted: “They'll lose, then the coach will get fired. A university will hire her for a couple of million a season.”

Another fan wrote: “Ask the correct question. ‘Dont you think the fans would like to see the real superstars like Clark, Bueckers and Reese? Thats is who the world wants to watch. When does charade end?”