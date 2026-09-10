AJ Brown ankle injury update: Will Patriots WR return vs Seahawks? Latest news

Will he return vs the Seahawks?

Brown stayed on the ground for a moment before limping off with trainers. He was then taken to the medical tent. The injury appeared to be to his right ankle.

AJ Brown was injured on a third-down play early in the third quarter. Drake Maye threw a low pass on a slant route, and Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett landed awkwardly on Brown’s lower leg while trying to break up the pass.

New England Patriots WR AJ Brown suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Week 1 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

How did AJ Brown perform before his injury in the game against the Seahawks?

How did AJ Brown perform before his injury in the game against the Seahawks?

Why was AJ Brown's return to the game against the Seahawks considered questionable?

Why was AJ Brown's return to the game against the Seahawks considered questionable?

What specific ankle injury did AJ Brown suffer during the game against the Seahawks?

What specific ankle injury did AJ Brown suffer during the game against the Seahawks?

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brown is questionable to return. He was later seen heading to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

Also Read: Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener

What are experts saying? Injury analyst Jeff Mueller wrote on X, "AJ Brown limping to the locker room. I’ll take this as a good sign towards no fibula fracture, but gosh dang get this man a cart. Let’s make him walk all the way to the locker room on a high ankle sprain. Smart."

Riyaz Manjiana added, "Ankle sprain from the defender pressure rolling his ankle. Can be painful but pain doesn’t last long. He could shake this off, get it taped by the athletic trainer and return. Will have to watch his route cuts to see how that ankle holds up."

Fans react Fans quickly took to social media to express their concern for Brown.

One fan wrote, "Ummm… this does not look good for AJ Brown. Prayer circle everyone. Now."

Another added, "AJ Brown down with an injury, looked to be his ankle. Praying its not serious."

Also Read: Why is Sam Darnold not playing tonight vs Patriots? Did he get hurt? Seahawks QB return status

How did A.J. Brown perform vs the Seahawks? Before the injury, Brown had 3 catches for 26 yards on 4 targets in his Patriots debut. He also drew a key pass-interference penalty that helped set up New England’s first touchdown.

The Patriots led 10-0 early in the third quarter when reports of Brown's injury emerged.