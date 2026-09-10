AJ Brown ankle injury update: Will Patriots WR return vs Seahawks? Latest news
According to Adam Schefter, AJ Brown is questionable to return and was seen heading to the locker room with a noticeable limp.
New England Patriots WR AJ Brown suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Week 1 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
What happened?
AJ Brown was injured on a third-down play early in the third quarter. Drake Maye threw a low pass on a slant route, and Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett landed awkwardly on Brown’s lower leg while trying to break up the pass.
Brown stayed on the ground for a moment before limping off with trainers. He was then taken to the medical tent. The injury appeared to be to his right ankle.
Will he return vs the Seahawks?
Deep Dive
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brown is questionable to return. He was later seen heading to the locker room with a noticeable limp.
Also Read: Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener
What are experts saying?
Injury analyst Jeff Mueller wrote on X, "AJ Brown limping to the locker room. I’ll take this as a good sign towards no fibula fracture, but gosh dang get this man a cart. Let’s make him walk all the way to the locker room on a high ankle sprain. Smart."
Riyaz Manjiana added, "Ankle sprain from the defender pressure rolling his ankle. Can be painful but pain doesn’t last long. He could shake this off, get it taped by the athletic trainer and return. Will have to watch his route cuts to see how that ankle holds up."
Fans react
Fans quickly took to social media to express their concern for Brown.
One fan wrote, "Ummm… this does not look good for AJ Brown. Prayer circle everyone. Now."
Another added, "AJ Brown down with an injury, looked to be his ankle. Praying its not serious."
Also Read: Why is Sam Darnold not playing tonight vs Patriots? Did he get hurt? Seahawks QB return status
How did A.J. Brown perform vs the Seahawks?
Before the injury, Brown had 3 catches for 26 yards on 4 targets in his Patriots debut. He also drew a key pass-interference penalty that helped set up New England’s first touchdown.
The Patriots led 10-0 early in the third quarter when reports of Brown's injury emerged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More