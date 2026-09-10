Barry Melrose dies at 70: Cause of death, wife, children, career, net worth and more

Former NHL player, coach and longtime ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose has died at the age of 70. ESPN announced his death on Wednesday after being informed by his wife. FILE - Former Los Angeles Kings coach Barry Melrose speaks to fans as he is honored prior to an NHL hockey game between the Kings and the Calgary Flames, on Feb. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid tribute to Melrose, saying his trademark mullet, colourful jackets and candid analysis made him one of hockey's most distinctive voices.

"You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey," Bettman said.

Melrose's death was verified by ESPN, although the cause was not made public.

But after working for the network for almost thirty years, the former analyst made a public announcement in October 2023 that he had Parkinson's disease and would be leaving broadcasting.

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NHL to Stanley Cup coach to ESPN analyst: A full sportsman career Melrose was born in Kelvington, Saskatchewan. He began his professional career with the Cincinnati Stingers in the World Hockey Association in 1976. He later joined the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets and then moved on to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

During his NHL playing career, Melrose appeared in 300 regular-season games. He scored 10 goals and 33 points while recording 728 penalty minutes. He also played 178 games in the WHA before that league folded.

Melrose found greater success behind the bench. After leading the Adirondack Red Wings to the 1992 American Hockey League Calder Cup title, he became head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

In his first NHL coaching season, Melrose guided a Kings team led by Wayne Gretzky to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, where Los Angeles lost to the Montreal Canadiens in five games. He finished his Kings tenure with a 79-101-29 record.

He joined ESPN in 1996 and became one of the network's signature hockey analysts. His blunt opinions and memorable appearance made him a familiar face to NHL fans for nearly 30 years.

Melrose briefly returned to coaching with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2008-09 season but was fired after 16 games as he continued in his analyst position with ESPN.

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Cause of death, family and net worth Melrose's health had deteriorated after his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2023. At the time, Wayne Gretzky described Melrose as "bigger than any team" and praised his contributions to hockey.

Melrose is survived by his wife, Cindy Melrose, who informed ESPN of his passing. The couple had been married for decades and have two sons, Adrien and Tyrell, according to ESPN.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melrose's net worth stands at around $16 million. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the estimate as Melrose's exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed.

Tributes poured in from across the hockey community following the announcement. ESPN called Melrose “one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey.”

John Buccigross of ESPN, who worked alongside Melrose, wrote on social media, “Barry was my best friend at ESPN.”