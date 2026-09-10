Barry Melrose dies at 70: Cause of death, wife, children, career, net worth and more
Former NHL player, Stanley Cup finalist coach and longtime ESPN analyst Barry Melrose has died at 70.
Former NHL player, coach and longtime ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose has died at the age of 70. ESPN announced his death on Wednesday after being informed by his wife.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid tribute to Melrose, saying his trademark mullet, colourful jackets and candid analysis made him one of hockey's most distinctive voices.
"You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey," Bettman said.
Melrose's death was verified by ESPN, although the cause was not made public.
But after working for the network for almost thirty years, the former analyst made a public announcement in October 2023 that he had Parkinson's disease and would be leaving broadcasting.
Also read: Why is Sam Darnold not playing tonight vs Patriots? Did he get hurt? Seahawks QB return status
NHL to Stanley Cup coach to ESPN analyst: A full sportsman career
Melrose was born in Kelvington, Saskatchewan. He began his professional career with the Cincinnati Stingers in the World Hockey Association in 1976. He later joined the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets and then moved on to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.
During his NHL playing career, Melrose appeared in 300 regular-season games. He scored 10 goals and 33 points while recording 728 penalty minutes. He also played 178 games in the WHA before that league folded.
Melrose found greater success behind the bench. After leading the Adirondack Red Wings to the 1992 American Hockey League Calder Cup title, he became head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.
In his first NHL coaching season, Melrose guided a Kings team led by Wayne Gretzky to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, where Los Angeles lost to the Montreal Canadiens in five games. He finished his Kings tenure with a 79-101-29 record.
He joined ESPN in 1996 and became one of the network's signature hockey analysts. His blunt opinions and memorable appearance made him a familiar face to NHL fans for nearly 30 years.
Melrose briefly returned to coaching with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2008-09 season but was fired after 16 games as he continued in his analyst position with ESPN.
Also read: Drake Maye: High school, college football team, wife, children, net worth and more
Cause of death, family and net worth
Melrose's health had deteriorated after his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2023. At the time, Wayne Gretzky described Melrose as "bigger than any team" and praised his contributions to hockey.
Melrose is survived by his wife, Cindy Melrose, who informed ESPN of his passing. The couple had been married for decades and have two sons, Adrien and Tyrell, according to ESPN.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melrose's net worth stands at around $16 million. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the estimate as Melrose's exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed.
Tributes poured in from across the hockey community following the announcement. ESPN called Melrose “one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey.”
John Buccigross of ESPN, who worked alongside Melrose, wrote on social media, “Barry was my best friend at ESPN.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More