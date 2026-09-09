Chris Kreider landing spots: Why is NHL forward leaving Ducks after mutual contract termination?

The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly preparing to place veteran forward Chris Kreider on waivers for contract termination, according to Sportsnet. The move has Kreider's approval and would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers. The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly preparing to place Chris Kreider on waivers for contract termination. (Instagram @nhl)

Why is Kreiders leaving the Ducks? As per Sportsnet, Kreider wants to return to the Eastern Conference and play closer to his family after spending the first 13 years of his NHL career in the East.

He has reportedly made it clear that he would not report to a team that claims him if it is not a destination where he wants to play.

The development also carries major implications for Anaheim. Terminating Kreider's contract would clear approximately $6.5 million in cap space, potentially giving the Ducks the financial flexibility needed to re-sign restricted free agent Cutter Gauthier.

Kreider's top landing spots Attention will now turn to Kreider's next destination and whether he can land with a team that meets his preference of returning east.

Buffalo Sabres The Buffalo Sabres could emerge as a potential destination for Chris Kreider after parting ways with Alex Tuch during the offseason. Much like Tuch, Kreider brings size, physicality and offensive ability on the wing, making him an intriguing option for a Buffalo team looking to build on last season's progress.

The 35-year-old could provide the Sabres with a proven veteran presence and another impactful scorer among their top-nine forwards.

Carolina Hurricanes The defending Stanley Cup champions should not be counted out as a possible suitor for Kreider.

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Kreider could fit well within Carolina's middle-six group while also strengthening its power play. His addition would offer the Hurricanes more scoring depth and veteran leadership as they prepare to defend their championship in the 2026-27 season.