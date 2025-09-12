Why Packers fans wore white vs Commanders in their Week 2 matchup. Explained

Green Bay Packers are ditching their usual green and gold jersey to go with the all-white uniforms for the Week 2 NFL game against Washington Commanders. This also includes the ‘Winter Warning’ helmet. The Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders game is at The game at Lambeau Field.(AP)

Ahead of the game, the team even let the fans know to come dressed in white. “You BETTER wear white tomorrow,” Green Bay Packers had said in an X post.

The game at Lambeau Field saw the stands filled with Packers fans, all in white, with many on social media calling it a ‘nicely done whiteout'.

Why Packers are wearing all-white

Packers are wearing their all-white uniforms in primetime against the Commandeers, partly to give their teams a unique home field advantage.

The ‘Winter Warning’ uniforms they are wearing were released first in the summer of 2024. The team debuted them during Week 7 against Houston Texans. They also had all-white jerseys in the NFL's original ‘Color Rush’ uniforms release, which was in 2015. However, at the time, the helmet was yellow.

This marks the second season the Packers have a white helmet in the uniform collection. Further, this is the third time the Packers are going with the all-white uniforms, having worn them twice in the 2024 season.

Green Bay had worn this for the first time at Lambeau Field against the Texans, as mentioned. The second time was against Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024. The Packers have, thus far, won both their games played in the all-white uniform.

Packers beat Houston 24-22 and Seattle 30-13.

Green Bay was without two starters on its offensive line for the game against Washington.

Packers right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks were both inactive after being listed as questionable earlier in the week. Tom has a quadriceps injury. Banks' issues are with his groin and ankle.

Both played in the Packers' 27-13 season-opening victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but neither was able to finish the game.

(With AP inputs)