Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels backs Terry McLaurin after a quiet opener

The Washington Commanders kicked off their 2025 campaign with a 21–6 win over the New York Giants, a strong start in the NFC East race. Quarterback Jayden Daniels looked sharp in his second year, and new arrival Deebo Samuel impressed on debut. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a quiet outing, whose numbers fell short of expectations in the season opener, Sports Illustrated reported. Washington QB Jayden Daniels spoke up in defense of star receiver Terry McLaurin after his quiet Week 1 performance.(Getty Images via AFP)

Terry recently signed a lucrative new contract with the Commanders and is still working his way back from an ankle injury. In the NFL season opener against the Giants, the star WR managed just two receptions for 27 yards on four targets.

Also read: Mike Tyson reveals he used fentanyl ‘quite a few times’ during boxing career

Jayden Daniels comes to Terry McLaurin’s defense

Jayden Daniels, however, refused to see Week 1 as a concern. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he explained that defensive schemes dictated much of McLaurin’s quiet day. “The timing was there,” Daniels said. “They were doubling Terry a lot, and rightfully so. He’s earned that right in this league.”

The Commanders QB praised McLaurin for making an important third-down catch to keep a drive alive. He also highlighted the fact that the offense benefited from other playmakers stepping up when McLaurin was being tightly marked. Daniels finished with 233 passing yards, one touchdown, and 68 rushing yards, distributing the ball effectively across the offense.

Also read: Canelo Álvarez v Terence Crawford weigh-in on Friday night: How to watch, full fight card and more

What do the stats say about Terry McLaurin’s performance?

Stats suggest Daniels impressed in the season opener. The Commanders WR was on the field for 55 of Washington’s 70 offensive plays, or nearly 79 per cent of the snaps, per the Commanders' official website.

While McLaurin tied for just fifth on the team in receptions, Daniels expressed full confidence in his receiver moving forward. Building rhythm between the two remains a priority as the Commanders adjust to Kliff Kingsbury’s offensive system, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Washington Commanders will need McLaurin at full strength if they are to make the most of their offensive firepower. The Commanders face tougher defensive tests in the coming weeks, making the Daniels–McLaurin partnership one to watch as Washington aims to establish itself as a contender.

FAQs

1. How did Terry McLaurin perform in Week 1?

He had two catches for 27 yards on four targets.

2. What did Jayden Daniels say about Terry McLaurin’s low numbers?

Daniels said McLaurin faced double coverage and stressed that the timing between them is solid.

3. How did Jayden Daniels perform in the opener?

He threw for 233 yards and recorded one touchdown while rushing for 68 yards.

4. Why was Terry McLaurin’s role limited?

Heavy coverage, limited preseason reps, and his return from an ankle injury all contributed to the decision to limit his role.

5. What’s next for the Commanders?

They aim to build chemistry between Daniels and McLaurin as Kliff Kingsbury’s offense develops.