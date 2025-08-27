Ryan Clark reveals why Terry McLaurin is a big boost for Commanders

The Washington Commanders’ long-drawn ordeal with wide receiver Terry McLaurin came to a conclusive halt by officially extending his contract for three years, worth up to $96 million, as reported by Newsweek. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin walks across the field after a practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

Former NFL star Ryan Clark spoke about McLaurin’s importance to the Commanders. The official handle of the team announced the same via a social media post.

“For me, it’s about common-sense prevailing,” Clark explains in the video, underscoring Terry McLaurin importance to Washington.

“About understanding what Terry McLaurin means to this team, not only with this production and what we see on the field but what he means to this team in the locker room, how he helped a young Jaden Daniels become the offensive rookie of the year and one thing you don’t want is to have this team set back by not signing one of their best football players, but also one of their best people.

"And if you’re the Washington Commanders, you’re trying to figure out how to make back-to-back playoffs since the last time I won a 12-year-old Little League championship as a quarterback at the Terry Town.”

The wide receiver now has a short two-week period to prep himself for the regular season after alienating himself during the offseason and training camp.

Terry McLaurin Commanders Deal

