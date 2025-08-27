Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rick Snider's cause of death: Longtime Washington sports reporter passes away

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 04:12 am IST

Veteran Washington sports reporter Rick Snider died Monday after suffering a stroke on August 11, his friend Dennis Tuttle confirmed on X.

Rick Snider, a longtime Washington sports reporter, passed away on Monday, his friend and fellow reporter Dennis Tuttle confirmed in a post on X. Tuttle revealed that Snider suffered a stroke on August 11 and passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon.

Rick Snider. (@Snide_Remarks on X)
Rick Snider. (@Snide_Remarks on X)

"Godspeed to @Snide_Remarks, the hardest-working guy I know," Tuttle wrote on X. “Rick suffered a stroke Aug. 11 and died peacefully this afternoon. We were friends for 38 years, worked on many projects together, and rarely went more than a few days without staying in touch. I’m devasted by this loss.”

This is a breaking news.

News / Sports / US Sports / Rick Snider's cause of death: Longtime Washington sports reporter passes away
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On