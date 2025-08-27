Rick Snider's cause of death: Longtime Washington sports reporter passes away

Rick Snider, a longtime Washington sports reporter, passed away on Monday, his friend and fellow reporter Dennis Tuttle confirmed in a post on X. Tuttle revealed that Snider suffered a stroke on August 11 and passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon. Rick Snider. (@Snide_Remarks on X)

"Godspeed to @Snide_Remarks, the hardest-working guy I know," Tuttle wrote on X. “Rick suffered a stroke Aug. 11 and died peacefully this afternoon. We were friends for 38 years, worked on many projects together, and rarely went more than a few days without staying in touch. I’m devasted by this loss.”

