Is Jayden Daniels in a relationship? See Commanders QB's full dating history

Jayden Daniels, the 24-year-old young spark of the Washington Commanders, has shown all his aces in the capacity of a quarterback on the field. What remains to be seen, though, is how well this charm translates into catching someone special’s eye off the field as well. Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders waves to fans after beating the New York Giants 21-6 at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland(Getty Images via AFP)

Does Jayden Daniels have a girlfriend?

As of now, Daniels has never publicly hinted at a possible relationship or girlfriend in his life. His mother, Regina Jackson, however, has been quite vocal about her expectations for her son and any probable partner he might have in the future.

"Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels,” Jackson said on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Money Game’, as reported by PARADE.

From media interactions, it’s quite clear that Daniels shares a close bond with his mother and is unlikely to go against her wishes.

Relationship and dating history

As far as public records go, Daniels has never been publicly involved with anyone in the near future. This could be a conscious choice on his part in order to allow himself to completely focus on his career trajectory and stay clear of any distractions.

The Commanders had a good kick to their 2025 campaign when they defeated the New York Giants 21-6, as reported by CBS Sports. Daniels completed 19-of-30 passes for 233 yards along with a touchdown and ran for 68 yards, as reported by Newsweek. If his performance deliverables were to remain constant over a period of time, there’s no viable reason not to see Daniels as one of the league’s brightest futures.

The Commanders are scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers in their next season outing on Thursday (September 11) at 8:15 PM ET.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta