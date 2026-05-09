Why Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby are not playing Game 3 today. 76ers, Knicks give injury update

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will be missing some key players for the critical Game 3 matchup of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday. The two teams have released their respective injury reports, disappointing fans with some urgent news. Joel Embiid and OG Anunoby are injured ahead of Knicks vs 76ers Game 3 (AP)

Joel Embiid injury update Philadelphia trails 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, but Embiid has yet to be officially ruled out despite dealing with multiple injuries. The former MVP remains listed as questionable because of right hip soreness and a right ankle sprain after missing Game 2 earlier in the series.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Embiid experienced a major increase in pain and soreness before Wednesday’s game, forcing the Sixers to sideline him after he was unable to fully participate in shootaround activities.

Nick Nurse says Embiid is improving There was at least some encouraging news for Philadelphia on Friday morning as Embiid returned to participate in the team’s shootaround ahead of Game 3.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse suggested the superstar center would attempt to test the injury before tipoff.

“I mean he's getting better all the time,” Nurse said. “He was a participant at shoot-around today. I think he's gonna give it a shot here. He's gonna have one last check here to see where he's at, but we'll see.”

Philadelphia’s medical staff is expected to make a final determination closer to game time depending on how Embiid responds during pregame warmups.

Since returning from an emergency appendectomy late in the regular season, Embiid has continued battling through injuries while averaging 25.2 points, 8 rebounds and 5.8 assists during the playoffs.

OG Anunoby officially ruled out for Knicks While Embiid still has a chance to play, the Knicks already confirmed they will be without forward OG Anunoby for Friday’s game in Philadelphia.

Anunoby was initially listed as questionable after suffering a right hamstring strain during New York’s Game 2 victory at Madison Square Garden. However, the injury ultimately forced him to sit out Game 3.

Reports indicated imaging revealed only a “very minor” strain, and there remains optimism that Anunoby could return soon. Still, the Knicks will need to navigate at least one playoff game without one of their most reliable two-way players.

Knicks lose one of their most consistent postseason performers Anunoby appeared to injure the hamstring while attacking the basket during the fourth quarter Wednesday night. Although he briefly stayed in the game and even attempted a dunk, he was clearly limping before eventually asking to be substituted out with just over two minutes remaining.

The veteran forward later headed to the locker room and did not return.

His absence creates a significant challenge for New York given how productive he has been throughout the postseason. Anunoby has averaged 20.3 points while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range during the playoffs.