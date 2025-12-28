Why Kimani Vidal is not playing vs Texans today. Chargers give latest injury update
Kimani Vidal injury status: The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert will be without top RB Kimani Vidal against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The team said that the 24-year-old is inactive following his Week 16 neck injury. This comes after Vidal was initially listed as questionable and had logged one limited practice session this week.
His absence will surely hurt the Chargers, who lost Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to injuries early in the season. The latter is now back and might have to take the majority of the workload.
This season, Kimani Vidal has 152 carries for 631 yards and three touchdowns to his name. He is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. In the passing game, he has 15 receptions on 21 targets for 138 yards and a TD.
Los Angeles injury report - INACTIVES
WR Derius Davis
CB Benjamin St-Juste
S RJ Mickens
RB Kimani Vidal
OLB Kyle Kennard
OL Jamaree Salyer
TE Tyler Conklin
Houston Texans injury report - INACTIVES
WR Braxton Berrios
QB Graham Mertz
CB Alijah Huzzie
DE Solomon Byrd
LB Jamal Hill
T Trent Brown
T Aireontae Ersery
Los Angeles Chargers depth chart
Offense
WR: Ladd McConkey; Keenan Allen; Derius Davis
LT: Jamaree Salyer; Austin Deculus
LG: Zion Johnson; Trevor Penning
C: Bradley Bozeman; Andre James
RG: Mekhi Becton; Bobby Hart
RT: Trey Pipkins III; Bobby Hart
TE: Oronde Gadsden; Will Dissly; Tyler Conklin
WR: Quentin Johnston; Tre’ Harris; KeAndre Lambert-Smith
QB: Justin Herbert; Trey Lance
FB: Scott Matlock
RB: Kimani Vidal; Omarion Hampton; Hassan Haskins
Defense
EDGE: Khalil Mack; Bud Dupree; Kyle Kennard
DL: Da’Shawn Hand; Justin Eboigbe
DL: Jamaree Caldwell; Scott Matlock
DL: Teair Tart; Otito Ogbonnia
EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu; Odafe Oweh
LB: Daiyan Henley; Del’Shawn Phillips
LB: Denzel Perryman; Troy Dye; Marlowe Wax
CB: Tarheeb Still; Benjamin St-Juste
S: Derwin James Jr.; Tony Jefferson; Kendall Williamson
S: Elijah Molden; RJ Mickens
CB: Donte Jackson; Cam Hart; Nikko Reed
Special Teams
K: Cameron Dicker
P: JK Scott
H: JK Scott
LS: Josh Harris
KR: Derius Davis; KeAndre Lambert-Smith
PR: Derius Davis; Ladd McConkey; Tarheeb Still
