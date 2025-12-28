Why Kimani Vidal is not playing vs Texans today. Chargers give latest injury update

Kimani Vidal #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium(Getty Images via AFP) Kimani Vidal injury status: The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert will be without top RB Kimani Vidal against the Houston Texans Kimani Vidal injury status: The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert will be without top RB Kimani Vidal against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The team said that the 24-year-old is inactive following his Week 16 neck injury. This comes after Vidal was initially listed as questionable and had logged one limited practice session this week.

His absence will surely hurt the Chargers, who lost Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to injuries early in the season. The latter is now back and might have to take the majority of the workload.

This season, Kimani Vidal has 152 carries for 631 yards and three touchdowns to his name. He is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. In the passing game, he has 15 receptions on 21 targets for 138 yards and a TD.

Los Angeles injury report - INACTIVES

WR Derius Davis

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S RJ Mickens

RB Kimani Vidal

OLB Kyle Kennard

OL Jamaree Salyer

TE Tyler Conklin

Houston Texans injury report - INACTIVES

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Graham Mertz

CB Alijah Huzzie

DE Solomon Byrd

LB Jamal Hill

T Trent Brown

T Aireontae Ersery

Los Angeles Chargers depth chart

Offense

WR: Ladd McConkey; Keenan Allen; Derius Davis

LT: Jamaree Salyer; Austin Deculus

LG: Zion Johnson; Trevor Penning

C: Bradley Bozeman; Andre James

RG: Mekhi Becton; Bobby Hart

RT: Trey Pipkins III; Bobby Hart

TE: Oronde Gadsden; Will Dissly; Tyler Conklin

WR: Quentin Johnston; Tre’ Harris; KeAndre Lambert-Smith

QB: Justin Herbert; Trey Lance

FB: Scott Matlock

RB: Kimani Vidal; Omarion Hampton; Hassan Haskins

Defense

EDGE: Khalil Mack; Bud Dupree; Kyle Kennard

DL: Da’Shawn Hand; Justin Eboigbe

DL: Jamaree Caldwell; Scott Matlock

DL: Teair Tart; Otito Ogbonnia

EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu; Odafe Oweh

LB: Daiyan Henley; Del’Shawn Phillips

LB: Denzel Perryman; Troy Dye; Marlowe Wax

CB: Tarheeb Still; Benjamin St-Juste

S: Derwin James Jr.; Tony Jefferson; Kendall Williamson

S: Elijah Molden; RJ Mickens

CB: Donte Jackson; Cam Hart; Nikko Reed

Special Teams

K: Cameron Dicker

P: JK Scott

H: JK Scott

LS: Josh Harris

KR: Derius Davis; KeAndre Lambert-Smith

PR: Derius Davis; Ladd McConkey; Tarheeb Still