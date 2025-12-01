Why Pat Fitzgerald is best option to replace Jonathan Smith at Michigan football

Pat Fitzgerald has reportedly landed the top job at Michigan football(File/AP) Michigan State didn't take long to replace Jonathan Smith. Soon after the firing was reported, speculations about the next coach began Michigan State didn't take long to replace Jonathan Smith. Soon after the firing was reported, speculations about the next coach began. Now, it is being reported that former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been hired for the top job.

Smith’s short run in East Lansing never found a solid footing. In just one-and-a-half seasons, he posted a 4–15 overall record and an alarming 1–14 mark in conference play. By the time the Spartans made the move, it was clear the program needed a fresh start.

Athletic director Batt appeared determined not to let the search linger. With several Power Five programs tracking the coaching market, Michigan State acted decisively, identifying Fitzgerald as its top target and closing the deal before interest elsewhere could heat up.

Why Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald brings what Michigan State has desperately missed in recent years: long-term stability and a proven Big Ten resume. Across 17 seasons at Northwestern, he collected 110 wins, three 10-win campaigns, two Big Ten West titles, and multiple top-25 seasons.

He built the Wildcats into one of the toughest, most disciplined programs in the conference, regularly punching above their weight. For a Michigan State team seeking to rediscover its hard-nosed identity, Fitzgerald’s track record offers a compelling blueprint.

However, Fitzgerald has issues of his own. His exit from Northwestern amid hazing allegations remains an unavoidable part of his story. His firing generated debate across the sport.

He, however, brings nearly two decades of conference experience and has a deep understanding of league dynamics, recruiting landscapes, and competitive expectations.

“Fans should be excited about the future of Michigan State football with Pat Fitzgerald. I admired the effort and energy he put into the Northwestern program, and believe he is a great fit for Spartan football given his Big Ten roots and work ethic,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.