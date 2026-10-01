Will Lamar Jackson play against Titans? Ravens QB’s latest injury update raises concerns ahead of Week 4
With the Baltimore Ravens’ offense built around Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat ability, the quarterback's health will be worth watching ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 on Sunday, hoping to secure their first home win of the season.
Baltimore previously fell to the New Orleans Saints at home, but concern emerged Wednesday after a development indicated that quarterback Lamar Jackson could be dealing with an injury issue.
What happened to Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson had a restricted workload during Wednesday’s practice as he dealt with a minor issue. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback was still able to participate in portions of the session despite the limitation.
Deep Dive
“Lamar was at practice in a little limited role. Just dealing with something small,” Minter said. “That was good. I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he wasn’t out there earlier. He ended up being able to get some stuff done,” he added.
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The Ravens’ official injury report later provided more clarity on Jackson’s situation, listing him as limited because of a back issue.
Will Lamar Jackson play vs Titans?
While Jackson’s limited workload is something to monitor ahead of Sunday’s matchup, his participation in practice represents a positive development for Baltimore. The quarterback is also expected to play against Tennessee, said the Ravens coach, according to The Baltimore Banner.
The 29-year-old has previously missed practices during the season, but those absences have generally been connected to playing through injuries. At this point, there are no indications that his back issue is expected to keep him out against the Titans.
Jackson remains key to Ravens offense
Jackson has recorded 745 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception over Baltimore’s opening three games. He has also made an impact on the ground, adding 124 rushing yards and another touchdown.
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With the Ravens’ offense built around Jackson’s dual-threat ability, his health will be worth watching ahead of Sunday’s matchup. However, his participation in practice and the expectation that he will play indicate Baltimore is preparing for Jackson to start against the Titans.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More