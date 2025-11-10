Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Will Shedeur Sanders play in the second half vs Jets? Here's the latest on the Browns QB

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 01:28 am IST

Fans wonder if Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders will debut vs Jets, but QB1 Dillon Gabriel’s solid first-half play makes it unlikely.

With the Cleveland Browns tied with the New York Jets at halftime of Sunday's game, many have been wondering if it's finally time for Shedeur Saders to take the field. The Browns' rookie is the QB2 of the team, starting behind QB1 Dillon Gabriel since Joe Flacco was traded.

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets.(Getty Images via AFP)
Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets.(Getty Images via AFP)

Though there is a lot of buzz around Sanders and him possibly playing for the Browns in the 2nd hand vs the New York Jets, it seems unlikely. Browns ' QB1, Dillon Gabriel, has shown great composure in the game, throwing 11 out of 23 passing attempts for 125 yards to go with one TD.

Sanders, meanwhile, is yet to start a game for the Browns in the NFL regular season this year.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Will Shedeur Sanders play in the second half vs Jets? Here's the latest on the Browns QB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On