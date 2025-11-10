Will Shedeur Sanders play in the second half vs Jets? Here's the latest on the Browns QB

With the Cleveland Browns tied with the New York Jets at halftime of Sunday's game, many have been wondering if it's finally time for Shedeur Saders to take the field. The Browns' rookie is the QB2 of the team, starting behind QB1 Dillon Gabriel since Joe Flacco was traded. Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets.(Getty Images via AFP)

Though there is a lot of buzz around Sanders and him possibly playing for the Browns in the 2nd hand vs the New York Jets, it seems unlikely. Browns ' QB1, Dillon Gabriel, has shown great composure in the game, throwing 11 out of 23 passing attempts for 125 yards to go with one TD.

Sanders, meanwhile, is yet to start a game for the Browns in the NFL regular season this year.

This story is being updated.