Will Tiger Woods face DUI charges? Lawyer reveals major update after crash

Golf star Tiger Woods was arrested Friday following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida.

About the crash According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods was driving his Land Rover at a “high speed” when it clipped the trailer of a pressure-cleaning truck and flipped onto its side.

Woods was not injured and managed to climb out through the passenger-side window. The truck driver was also unharmed.

"Had there been somebody moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there were no injuries," Budensiek told AP. "This could've been a lot worse."

Authorities at the scene suspected impairment. Budensiek said Woods appeared lethargic but cooperated with a breathalyzer test, which showed “triple zeroes,” indicating no alcohol in his system.

However, Woods declined to take a urine test, meaning investigators may not obtain definitive results regarding possible substance use.

“He cooperated with the breathalyzer, and then the urine he wanted no part of,” Budensiek said. “He is cooperative, but he was not trying to incriminate himself. So he was careful in what he said and didn’t say."

Woods was held for approximately eight hours at the Martin County jail, located about 15 miles from his home on Jupiter Island.

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What's next? Legally, Woods could face charges including driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a urine test.

However, legal experts suggest the case may be difficult to prove. South Florida defense attorney Robert Reiff told Yahoo Sports that a DUI charge is unlikely to hold.

“Seems like they have no case, no DUI case,” Reiff said. “Period, full stop.”

Reiff is not involved in Woods' case.

(With inputs from AP)