WWE WrestlePalooza Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online?

The WWE WrestlePalooza event finally beckons us all, promising action-packed entertainment to fans. The spotlight will be on John Cena as he continues his retirement tour against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar attacked Cena and Sami Zayn during their US title match on SmackDown recently. He also attacked R-Truth (Ron Cena) recently. John Cena jumps off the top rope during a match.(Getty Images via AFP)

Lesnar and Cena have wrestled only six times in one-on-one matches, with the former holding a 4-2 advantage. Their last meeting was at Night of Champions in 2014 and Cena won via disqualification against then-world champion Lesnar.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre for the undisputed WWE championship. The pair had a feud a year ago, which triggered a street fight on SmackDown.

We will also see Jey and Jimmy Uso wrestle as a tag team against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reed and Breakker are part of Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision.

Also as Naomi relinquised her women's title due to pregnancy, the new holder will be decided between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer. AJ Lee will also make her in-rugn return, teaming up with husband, CM Punk. They will take on another star couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Live telecast and live streaming details

When will the WWE Wrestlepalooza take place?

For viewers in India, the WWE Wrestlepalooza will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday (September 21).

Where will the WWE Wrestlepalooza take place?

The WWE Wrestlepalooza will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Where to watch the live telecast of WWE Wrestlepalooza in India?

In India, there will be no live telecast of the WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Where can you watch live streaming of WWE Wrestlepalooza?

In India, the WWE Wrestlepalooza will be live streamed on Netflix.