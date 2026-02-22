Want to have a physique like David Beckham? Here his former personal trainer shares transformative five diet rules

Even in his 50s, David Beckham is an epitome of fitness. He retired from international and club football long ago but that has not made him complacent in terms of maintaining his fitness. There are many examples where footballers, post retirement, develop distended bellies thanks to an awful lifestyle where eating and drinking takes precedence over everything else.

Not Sir David Beckham. He is a different beast. Beckham's former personal trainer Shona Vertue has now let on five diet rules that can go a long way towards keeping one in excellent shape. In light of her past association with Beckham, she is not any ordinary person and definitely has some serious credentials. Let's see what all she has to say.

First up, no food bans, the Mirror reports her as saying. Eat whatever you feel like eating. There is no need to believe one food is better than the other. So, you are not eliminating anything from your diet. It's actually about developing a balanced relationship with the food.

Shona then stresses the importance of fibre in the food. She calls fibre "the unsung hero of our digestive system." If it's not enough in the body it can lead to “digestive issues, an increased risk of heart disease, low mood and difficulties with weight management, amongst other potential complications.”

Third, emotional well being is important. Because if that box is not ticked, it can lead to terrible eating habits. So make sure you are emotionally sound. "When you want to eat, ask yourself if a snack will truly 'fix' your situation, or if there's a better choice that aligns with a long-term solution," Shona says.

And then centre your meals around "protein". "Protein intake isn't just about preserving muscle mass - even though this is hugely important for all of us," she says. “It's also necessary for many bodily processes from making digestive enzymes to hormone production, immune and cognitive function,” she said.

Finally, calm the nervous system before meals. Eat at leisure. Not with stress. The food then can impact adversely. Avoid eating while watching television. One can end up eating a lot more than they should. When you eat, it should be a tryst between you and your meal.

All of you out there who aspires to be fit, swear by these five rules. They can be life changing. Come on guys, get your act together.