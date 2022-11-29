Watch: Ghana coach embarrasses himself, takes selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after South Korea's defeat

South Korea's hope of making it to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 took a dash as they endured a tough 2-3 defeat against Ghana in the Group H tie on Tuesday. Goals from Mohammed Salisu, and Mohammed Kudus helped Ghana gain a 2-0 advantage in the first half.

Cho Gue-sung then went to complete a brace as South Korea came back on level terms right after the hour mark. However, minutes later Kudus helped the African side restore the lead as he netted his second goal of the evening, which eventually helped Ghana secure a crucial win.

The outcome was a tough pill to swallow for the South Koreans, as many failed to control their emotions. Son Heung-min, arguably the biggest start in the Korean line-up, also had a similar reaction but what drew most eyes was the gesture by a member of the Ghana coaching staff.

The coach went towards a sobbing Son and tried to capture a selfie as his colleagues were seen consoling the South Korean star. He was subsequently asked by another Ghana coaching staff to keep his phone away and let Son have a moment to himself.

Carried away by the Euphoria of meeting the South Korean superstar ?



💔 Shameful to see a Ghanaian coaching staff taking selfie with a desolated @Sonny7 while others where consoling him following their 3-2 loss at the #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022pic.twitter.com/JA4Gl3GXkR — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile with this outcome South Korea find themselves in a tough spot in Group H, which also features Portugal and Uruguay.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been the best outfit in the group, winning both their matches and will now meet South Korea in their final group encounter. Portugal had defeated Ghana 3-2 in their opener and clinched a 2-0 victory over Uruguay last night. They are placed at the top of the table with six points from two matches, while Ghana are placed second, having won one and lost one.

The third place is occupied by South Korea, who have drawn one and lost the other. While Uruguay stand fourth despite having similar results as South Korea.

For South Korea to qualify to the knockouts, they will have to defeat Portugal and hope Uruguay beat Ghana. If Uruguay and Ghana play a draw and South Korea manage to eke a win against European giants, the goal difference will come into play. The team with the highest number of goal difference will advance to the next round.

