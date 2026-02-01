AJ Styles retirement row gets massive update after Royal Rumble loss vs Gunther; ‘Not sure’
Amid rumors of AJ Style's final bout at the Royal Rumble 2026, he suffered a defeat against Gunther
AJ Styles retirement update: AJ Styles might retire with a loss. Amid rumors of the 48-year-old's final bout at the Royal Rumble 2026, Styles suffered a defeat against Gunther, who locked in the sleeper to finish the match. However, a new update has come in with a bombshell report stating that the WWE is ‘not sure’ if Styles is going away for good.
AJ Styles vs Gunther
AJ Styles came to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to face Gunther, who had retired John Cena with a loss. The Saturday bout was nothing short of brutal. Styles endured a relentless battering, refusing to tap even as exhaustion overwhelmed him. Ultimately, the fight ended not with a submission, but when he lost consciousness in a sleeper hold.
AJ Styles retiring?
Styles had confirmed that 2026 will be his last year in the WWE. With no update on his future plans, reports suggest that Styles' contract with the Stamford-based production company will expire at the Rumble.
Shinsuke Nakamura fuelled the rumors with an emotional goodbye, which was later deleted. Nearing 49, Styles has openly acknowledged that his in-ring days were dwindling.
On Saturday, Styles appeared ready to leave his gloves behind in the ring, only to pause, put them back on, and walk out fully suited. Was this a clue that he is not done? Well, it seems like that.
WrestleVotes reported that the WWE is not sure about what AJ Styles’ retirement would be like. The company is reportedly divided on his future in the ring.
Following the defeat against Gunther, Styles was visibly shocked and lost for words. However, the Riyadh crowd tried to rally him up by breaking into loud ‘Thank You Styles’ chants.
“I genuinely didn’t think it would be on match 2 of a card but all I’m gonna say is AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers ever. He changed the game. Wrestling today is shaped in his image,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“GUNTHER vs AJ Styles was an absolutely superb encounter that played off their previous meeting,” another one tweeted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More