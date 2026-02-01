AJ Styles retirement row gets massive update after Royal Rumble loss vs Gunther; ‘Not sure’

AJ Styles retirement update: AJ Styles might retire with a loss. Amid rumors of the 48-year-old's final bout at the Royal Rumble 2026, Styles suffered a defeat against Gunther, who locked in the sleeper to finish the match. However, a new update has come in with a bombshell report stating that the WWE is ‘not sure’ if Styles is going away for good.

AJ Styles vs Gunther AJ Styles came to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to face Gunther, who had retired John Cena with a loss. The Saturday bout was nothing short of brutal. Styles endured a relentless battering, refusing to tap even as exhaustion overwhelmed him. Ultimately, the fight ended not with a submission, but when he lost consciousness in a sleeper hold.

AJ Styles retiring? Styles had confirmed that 2026 will be his last year in the WWE. With no update on his future plans, reports suggest that Styles' contract with the Stamford-based production company will expire at the Rumble.

Shinsuke Nakamura fuelled the rumors with an emotional goodbye, which was later deleted. Nearing 49, Styles has openly acknowledged that his in-ring days were dwindling.

On Saturday, Styles appeared ready to leave his gloves behind in the ring, only to pause, put them back on, and walk out fully suited. Was this a clue that he is not done? Well, it seems like that.