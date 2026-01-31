WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Paul Heyman in heated confrontation with RAW GM over Bron Breakker's entry

Live

WWE Royal Rumble Latest Update: The first big WWE pay-per-view is upon us, and the stage is set for the Royal Rumble 2026. The event won't take place in the US; it will go ahead at Riyadh Season Stadium, in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Royal Rumble marks the start of the WrestleMania season, and the winners of the men's and women's rumble get an opportunity for a world championship match at the biggest pinnacle, being WrestleMania. Apart from Rumble, Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion, will also be in action as he will defend the title against Sami Zayn. AJ Styles will go head-to-head with Gunther, the man who retired the 17-time champion John Cena in December 2025. There is an added stipulation to the match: if Styles loses, he would be forced to retire from in-ring action. Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Penta, Bronson Reed, and Randy Orton have all declared themselves for the men's rumble, while the likes of Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch will be seen in action in the women's rumble. The first big WWE event will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website, starting at 12:30 AM IST. Here is the full match card for Royal Rumble 2026: Women's Royal Rumble match- 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42 Drew McIntyre (c) vs Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship AJ Styles vs Gunther - Career Threatening match (If Styles loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition). Men's Royal Rumble match - 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

