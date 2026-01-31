WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Paul Heyman in heated confrontation with RAW GM over Bron Breakker's entry
WWE Royal Rumble Latest Update: Paul Heyman confronted RAW GM Adam Pearce regarding Bron Breakker's entry in the Men's Royal Rumble.
- 1 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: John Cena expresses excitement
- 14 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Paul Heyman in a heated confrontation with Adam Pearce
- 22 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The planned match order for Royal Rumble
- 34 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Triple H announces venue for Backlash 2026
- 49 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: How many matches will take place?
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Where to watch the live streaming?
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoWWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
WWE Royal Rumble Latest Update: The first big WWE pay-per-view is upon us, and the stage is set for the Royal Rumble 2026. The event won't take place in the US; it will go ahead at Riyadh Season Stadium, in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Royal Rumble marks the start of the WrestleMania season, and the winners of the men's and women's rumble get an opportunity for a world championship match at the biggest pinnacle, being WrestleMania. Apart from Rumble, Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion, will also be in action as he will defend the title against Sami Zayn....Read More
AJ Styles will go head-to-head with Gunther, the man who retired the 17-time champion John Cena in December 2025. There is an added stipulation to the match: if Styles loses, he would be forced to retire from in-ring action.
Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Penta, Bronson Reed, and Randy Orton have all declared themselves for the men's rumble, while the likes of Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch will be seen in action in the women's rumble. The first big WWE event will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website, starting at 12:30 AM IST.
Here is the full match card for Royal Rumble 2026:
Women's Royal Rumble match- 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
AJ Styles vs Gunther - Career Threatening match (If Styles loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition).
Men's Royal Rumble match - 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: John Cena expresses excitement
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The 17-time world champion John Cena, who retired from in-ring competition in December 2025, expressed his excitement for the Rumble hours before the scheduled start.
Taking to X, he wrote, "The #RoyalRumble is one of the most exciting, surprising and important events in @WWE!! The Road to Wrestlemania starts now with this historic Rumble you don’t want to miss! I’ll be watching!
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Paul Heyman in a heated confrontation with Adam Pearce
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Paul Heyman was seen in a heated confrontation with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce over Bron Breakker drawing No.2 in the men's Royal Rumble. Tempers are flaring.
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The planned match order for Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Women's Royal Rumble will start the event, and it will be followed by AJ Styles vs Gunther and Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn. The headline act will be the men's Royal Rumble. Exciting three hours coming up.
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Triple H announces venue for Backlash 2026
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Just hours before the start of Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, WWE CCO Triple H announced the venue for Backlash. The event, which takes place after WrestleMania, will go ahead in Florida, USA, this year on May 9, Saturday. Let the excitement begin.
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: How many matches will take place?
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Where to watch the live streaming?
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Royal Rumble 2026 will be streamed live worldwide on the Netflix app and website. Live action will begin at 12:30 AM IST. We are just 1.5 hours away from seeing the wrestlers putting on a show in Riyadh. Can't wait to see the action unfold.
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble 2026. The deck is all starry and the action is soon to begin. Stay tuned as we bring the entire coverage here. Keep following.